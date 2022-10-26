INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH – On Oct. 20, the Oregon Department of Education released Central School District’s annual state report cards and ESSA Accountability Details Reports. These reports reflect the overall student growth and achievement of the school district, as well as in each individual building. These academic improvements are evident when looking at the 2021-22 reports as compared to the 2018-19 reports, which was the last time the majority of students completed state assessments.
Key data points include regular attendance, state assessment achievement and growth (Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science), 9th grade on track, and graduation rates. The report also shows demographics of students and staff.
“Overall, we saw lower numbers of regular attenders, as well as lower achievement scores,” said Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Julie Heilman. “We know that some of the data we are seeing is in large part because of the pandemic. It is also because of the pandemic that we are particularly proud of the growth we see in student focal groups. This shows the hard work of our students, families, and staff, especially during summer months as we looked at the Universal Screener last month and the district results from this fall.”
Watch the Universal Screener data report from the October 3 board meeting here.
Principals are working with their staff to build goals around improving these and other data points this year and for the next 3 years.
While the achievement scores on the state assessment showed work needs to continue, the average “gap score change details” (ie student growth) show that Central School District is making progress. These results align with the district’s fall assessments, showing that students have made progress since last spring, avoiding the traditional “summer slide” K-5.
“We need to take a moment and celebrate that our elementary students have shown growth between the spring and fall,” said Superintendent Jennifer Kubista. “That really shows the work of our students, staff, and all of our families as they continue to emphasize learning, even during the summer months.”
Many student focal groups K-5 showed growth in Language Arts, including our economically disadvantaged students, English Learners, students with disabilities, and Hispanic/Latino students.
“This accountability report shows that the efforts to close the gaps between our historically underserved students are working,” said Dr. Nicole Smith, Independence Elementary School Principal. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have more to do; we know we have more to do. Together as an IES community of students, staff and caregivers - we are making progress to ensure all students achieve at a high level.”
Below are highlights from both the state report card and accountability reports from each school building as well as links to each report for more information
Ash Creek Elementary School: (ACES report card and ESSA report)
All students showed growth in Language Arts. English Learners and economically disadvantaged groups showed great growth, as did students with disabilities (in math).
Students in the Hispanic/Latino group showed improvements in Language Arts.
Central High School: (CHS report card and ESSA report)
At the high school, the on-time graduation rate from the Class of 2021 was 85 percent, higher than the state average of 81.
There continues to be a focus at the high school specific to 9th grade on track to graduation. The high school also continues to close the gap for college-going students compared to the Oregon state average. College-going is defined as students enrolling in a 2- or 4-year college within 16 months of completing high school.
Independence Elementary School: (IES report card and ESSA report)
All students showed growth in Language Arts. Economically disadvantaged students increased by 2 levels in language arts. Students who identify as Hispanic/Latino also showed growth in Language Arts.
Monmouth Elementary School: (MES report card and ESSA report)
State report card shows Monmouth’s “regular attenders,” or students who attend more than 90 percent of their enrolled school days, is higher than the state average at 67 percent. MES students’ scores in Language Arts and Math achievement similarly to their peers statewide.
The average gap score change details show growth in Language Arts for students who are economically disadvantaged, English Learners, and Hispanic/Latino. Students in the economically disadvantaged group, as well as those experiencing disabilities saw improvements in both Language Arts and Math.
Talmadge Middle School: (TMS report card and ESSA report)
Talmadge Middle School “regular attenders,” or students who attend more than 90 percent of their enrolled school days, is on par with the state average at 64 percent.
Economically disadvantaged students made improvements in both Language Arts and Math.
