INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH – On Oct. 20, the Oregon Department of Education released Central School District’s annual state report cards and ESSA Accountability Details Reports. These reports reflect the overall student growth and achievement of the school district, as well as in each individual building. These academic improvements are evident when looking at the 2021-22 reports as compared to the 2018-19 reports, which was the last time the majority of students completed state assessments.

Key data points include regular attendance, state assessment achievement and growth (Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science), 9th grade on track, and graduation rates. The report also shows demographics of students and staff.

