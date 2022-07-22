Temperatures are expected to hit 90 on Sunday and climb from there.
Service Integration, Polk County Family & Community Outreach is compiling locations that are activating cooling stations. For the latest information about cooling centers in Polk County, contact Amber Kramer at Kramer.Amber@co.polk.com
Here’s a look at a cooling station near you:
Dallas
Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recovery Outreach Community Center, 945 S.E. Uglow Ave.
Activating as a cooling center any day temperatures hit 100 degrees and will remain open until temperatures drop below 95 degrees.
Monmouth/Independence
Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St.
Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Community Life Church, 189 Monmouth Ave. S.
Monday, 2-6 p.m.
Falls City
Falls City Community Center, 257 N. Main St.
Monday – Thursday, 2-7 p.m.
West Valley
Willamina Public Library, 382 N.E. C St.
Monday – Thursday, 11 am. - 4 p.m.
FCO offers the following tips to stay cool during the heatwave:
1 – Free Spaces: Air-conditioned public libraries and community/senior centers are often open during the heat of the day.
2 – Low-cost spaces: Go grocery shopping; ride a Cherriots bus (maybe to visit another air-conditioned space); go swimming.
3 – Spurge a little: Watch a movie at the theater; eat out a a restaurant; go bolwing.
4 – Say cool at home: Take a cold shower or bath; soak clothing or towel in cool water.
5 – Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water; eat salty foods or drink a sports drink to replace electrolytes lost in sweat.
Get more tips online at https://bit.ly/3b0WYu0.
