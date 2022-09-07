Street paving

Street paving will continue on W. Ellendale Ave. (SW Applegate Trail Dr.) from now until Sept. 16 Starting at 6:30 a.m.

The City of Dallas has contracted with Knife River Construction to repave West Ellendale Avenue beginning at Hillcrest Drive and ending at Applegate Trail Drive. The work is anticipated to occur between Tuesday, September 6th and Friday, September 16th. Work may begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and be completed no later than 10 p.m. each day.

