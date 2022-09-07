Street paving will continue on W. Ellendale Ave. (SW Applegate Trail Dr.) from now until Sept. 16 Starting at 6:30 a.m.
The City of Dallas has contracted with Knife River Construction to repave West Ellendale Avenue beginning at Hillcrest Drive and ending at Applegate Trail Drive. The work is anticipated to occur between Tuesday, September 6th and Friday, September 16th. Work may begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and be completed no later than 10 p.m. each day.
On-street parking on West Ellendale Avenue will not be allowed during the scheduled construction period. Vehicle owners should avoid work zones by removing vehicles in advance of the work schedule.
Access will be maintained on West Ellendale Avenue during the construction period, however, delays and brief lack of access to adjacent properties should be anticipated. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.
For personal safety, please keep children and pets away from the street, truck traffic, equipment, and hot asphalt.
If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at 503-831-3559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.