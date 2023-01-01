A 16-year-old homeschooled student was arrested Dec. 27 for making criminal threats directed toward West Salem High School.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with FBI officials, investigated a specific threat made via a social media account indicating an act of violence was going to occur the day school was back in session from the holiday break on Jan. 3, according to a press release.
Investigators determined that the threat came from a residence east of Salem. They made contact with a 16-year-old and their parents. An investigation determined that there was probable cause to arrest the 16-year-old, who is home schooled.
The investigation also showed that there was an additional minor involved, a 15-year-old student at West Salem High School. The juveniles were referred to the Marion and Polk County District Attorney’s Office to determine potential criminal charges. The MCSO is not releasing the names of the suspects at this time due to their age.
“We would like to remind everyone - your law enforcement and school district partners take all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigate these incidents,” the MCSO said in the press release. “Making any kind of threat whether in person or online is illegal and has serious consequences.”
"We all want to continue to encourage students, parents, and school staff to immediately report any information that poses a threat to the safety of others,” the press release added. “We continue to communicate with the Salem-Keizer Public Schools, as well as Salem Police Department, Marion and Polk County District Attorney's Office, and federal law enforcement partners, to share information and ensure the safety of our schools and our community. We also wanted to share and remind everyone to also use SafeOregon system as a great resource to report suspicious activity.”
The sheriff's office also announced it is safe for students to return to school on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.