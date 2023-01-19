Fumes from a student burning suspected fentanyl pills in a Willamina Middle School bathroom led to a student and investigating Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputy being rushed to separate hospitals.
According to the YCSO, on Jan. 17, a deputy went to the Willamina Middle School campus to conduct follow up investigation on a case. While there, the deputy was asked by a staff member to assist on a bathroom check, regarding a suspicious odor. The deputy went to the modular classroom not connected to main campus buildings and entered the adjoining bathroom.
After the deputy noted a strong acrid smell, he requested staff and students evacuate the modular classroom. The deputy began feeling ill and after ensuring everyone was removed from the building, began exhibiting symptoms indicative of a possible overdose. It was at this time that students also reported feeling ill.
Fire and EMS staff from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Emergency Services responded and began rendering aid to one student and checked on two other students. One student was transported via ambulance to Salem Hospital.
The on-duty YCSO shift supervisor observed the affected deputy to be in need of medical attention and loaded the deputy into a patrol vehicle and drove to the hospital where he received emergency treatment.
According to the YCSO, results are still pending of a toxicity screening on the affected deputy. His symptoms included tightness in the chest with a restricted ability to breathe, tingling in the fingers, loss of feeling in the lower extremities, and a sensation of floating. The deputy also exhibited confusion, inability to speak coherently and inability to articulate what had happened.
Investigators determined that another student may have been burning counterfeit pills on a piece of foil in the bathroom of the modular classroom facility. It is believed at this time the pills are counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl.
The Willamina School District notified parents of the incident. The affected classroom was ventilated by Grand Ronde Tribal Fire Department, and thoroughly cleaned by school staff, according to the YCSO.
“The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information to highlight the dangers of fentanyl, and how even exposure to smoke from pills being burned can have significant consequences,” the YCSO press release read. “There have been multiple documented fentanyl overdoses in Yamhill County in the last four days, one of which was fatal. Based on the clustering of overdoses in the West Valley portion of Yamhill County in a short time span, there is concern of regional distribution of a particularly potent batch of counterfeit pills.”
