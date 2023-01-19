YCSO
YCSO File photo

Fumes from a student burning suspected fentanyl pills in a Willamina Middle School bathroom led to a student and investigating Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputy being rushed to separate hospitals.

According to the YCSO, on Jan. 17, a deputy went to the Willamina Middle School campus to conduct follow up investigation on a case. While there, the deputy was asked by a staff member to assist on a bathroom check, regarding a suspicious odor. The deputy went to the modular classroom not connected to main campus buildings and entered the adjoining bathroom.

