DALLAS — Jump Start and Ready for Kindergarten, two kindergarten transition programs in Dallas School District, has helped 45 students and 25 families get ready for the first year of school.

Jump Start gives Dallas’ youngest students a chance to get used to spending time in a classroom.

“The program for kids has focused on giving kindergartners some introduction to school, giving them a comfort level with where they will spend school days, starting relationships with adults who will teach and help them at school, and engaging them in learning and social activities,” said Oakdale Heights Elementary School Principal Todd Baughman.

Between Oakdale Heights and Lyle Elementary School, 45 students are participating.

Baughman said the district has run the program for five or six years, in partnership with Polk County Family & Community Outreach. It’s supported by grant funding from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund.

Ready for Kindergarten is a program for parents, helping them adjust to having children in school.

“Parent participants receive games, puzzles, and materials to use at home and training on different ways to use the materials for learning and fun,” Baughman said.

Twenty-five families have participated in the program this year.