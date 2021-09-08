Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Students returned to school on Tuesday in the Dallas School District, many for orientation day with classes starting in earnest on Wednesday (today).

Masks are required, but students are attending full time in-person to start the year.

“I am genuinely excited, especially as I think about what we were doing just one year ago,” Superintendent Andy Bellando wrote in a letter to parents on Friday. “I am so proud of the ‘full throttle’ effort of our teachers, classified employees, administrators and all staff members. We are ready to open our doors.”

Bellando thanked parents for their assistance in getting children back in classes.

“We’ve shared a lot of information with you to this point, and I anticipate questions and the need for clarity as students return,” he said.

Enrollment in Dallas is anticipated to be at pre-pandemic levels on day one of this school year,” Bellando said.

“We believe it will grow as we move into the new school year,” Bellando said. “We are adhering to all safety measures at each site to protect students, staff members and visitors. The school district web page and Facebook page are updated frequently with important information about operations.”

Bellando urged parents to participate in the district’s bi-weekly operations update. The next one is Thursday at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Find the link on the district’s Facebook page.