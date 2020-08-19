Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Central School District students talked about their experiences with racist behavior and offered some suggestions for moving forward to board members on Aug. 10.

Olivia Pemberton, 14, will be a freshman next year.

“I would like to bring up issues about race that I believe need to be hand-in-hand dealt with to allow Black students to learn without having to worry about racism and the lack of education regarding the Black community in our school environment,” Olivia said. “I think teachers (can) influence kids by instead of ignoring someone’s race, to embrace it.”

She also pointed out that teachers can add literature by Black authors and about Black culture to reading lists “to help kids understand to the fullest what has happened and continues to happen in our society.”

Olivia said teaching about the past but not the current injustices faced by Black people can lead students to believe racism isn’t a current-day concern.

“In my personal opinion, the Black students believe that their problems aren’t as important,” she said. “We still currently face problems and I don’t think kids should be shielded from what’s happening. I think they should be exposed to it so they can truly understand it and how to deal with it.”

Olivia shared some of her own experiences with the school board.

“One incident that (happened) in my sixth-grade year, I was sitting by a kid and he had brought this little toy to class and he was messing with it on my stuff and I asked him to stop messing with it so I could continue to do my stuff and he said — wait, you’re going to love this trick, I call it the KKK — referring to the group,” Olivia said. “I told him that it was rude and unacceptable to say and he ignored me, so I waited until after class to tell my teacher. She told me to go to my next class and that she would talk to him about it.”

The next day when Oliva got to class the boy was sitting at her table, glaring at her.

“He told me he had gotten lunch detention,” Olivia said.

His friends made fun of her for telling and the boy “continued to say offensive stuff, not only about me, but others in the classroom for the rest of the year,” she said. “I think that the punishment should have been more severe, because although it seems like a harmless joke to some, bringing up this group is very offensive and disrespectful to Black people and all they have gone through. I also think the teacher should have moved the student to avoid future incidents.”

Olivia said she told her teacher that the boy made her uncomfortable and her teacher ignored it.

“Another situation that happens quite often, which isn’t as severe, but is still quite irritating, that teachers continue to ignore, is that when the teacher uses the board to pull up videos or other slides, and they turn off the lights, my classmates make remarks about how they can’t see me anymore because of my skin,” Olivia said. “It doesn’t seem too bad and I know that they don’t understand how terrible it is, just because it seems like a simple joke, but I know it’s not OK. Although I don’t speak up about it, so I can avoid conflict, it is definitely my teacher’s responsibility to and they choose to ignore it, making me feel like I have to handle it and I’m being dramatic for thinking it’s not acceptable.”

Olivia thinks her teachers may not understand what is disrespectful, what is joking and what is going too far.

“I’m definitely going to do my share calling out people when they do something that’s insensitive or racist,” she said. “I hope that the school can use this as a learning experience and come back with more knowledge on how to handle these situations and what we can add to the learning system to help educate others.”

Olivia’s brother Adrian, 13, said people have asked him for a pass to say the n-word, and he tried to tell people the history behind the racial slur.

“They just think it’s another bad word,” Adrian said.

When he’s tried to stand up for himself, other kids don’t listen sometimes he gets called the n-word again.

When he’s told teachers, they tend to “single him out,” asking him about his day and if he’d like to speak with a counselor, he said.

“They won’t really do anything about it that helps racism,” Adrian said.

A couple of times that he knows of, a student got detention, but some teachers ignore it.

“They just look away back at their computer screen and don’t care,” Adrian said.

That was his experience in middle school and once in elementary school, he said.

“I never feel like I can actually make friends because it either ends up in racism or like they think its fine if they (say) the n-word,” Adrian said. “I don’t like to make new friends. I only have two, which is fine for me.”

Sisters Mara and Bella Oliveros, who also have spoken at Monmouth City Council meetings, told board members about their experiences in the district and asked for changes.

Bella is a former Talmadge Middle School student and Mara is a senior at Central High.

“The murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement has weighed heavy on us, but has also influenced us to do what we can to change the course of history,” Bella said.

Mara said the district’s statement addressing racism fell short because it didn’t explicitly say Black lives matter.

“Yes, it can be uncomfortable talking about race, as you indicated in your statement, but it is now time to get comfortable talking about race,” Mara said. “We have. We continue to have difficult conversations with our friends. And I’m sure we’ve lost friends because of this.”

Bella said some of their friends have asked them questions, and some said their families don’t talk about race or what is happening in the world.

“Others admitted their ignorance of simply not knowing enough,” Mara said. “How sad that their education failed them. That they can’t rely on a responsible, safe and truthful environment to learn about and discuss race and our racist history.”

Bella said while she was at Talmadge, she was “the subject of demeaning remarks and assumptions.”

“I was reminded about my light skin and that I couldn’t be a real Mexican because I didn’t look like one and both my parents couldn’t possibly be Mexican,” Bella said. “Both my parents are.”

Bella also was having mental issues, she said.

“I couldn’t understand what my brain was doing and I wasn’t sleeping at all,” Bella said. “Granted, I looked like hell. But the teachers would make assumptions, asking me in front of other students if I was on drugs, instead of simply asking if I was OK. All I wanted to know was that somebody in school cared about me. If it wasn’t for my parents intervening, this could have ended tragically. I probably would not be sitting in front of you here today.”

Mara said she has been fortunate to have some courageous teachers who do not “gloss over” slavery and racist history, but has dealt with other issues.

“I have to tolerate racist language, disgraceful ignorance, assumptions and being devalued on a daily basis,” Mara said. “I am questioned about my work, if I understand obvious things, patted on the head like a pet and questioned how certain people could like a person like me.”

Mara quoted from a study about how damaging microaggressions such as these can be damaging to physical and mental health — it “like death by a thousand cuts.”

The sisters made requests of the board members based on their “own research, our meeting with Corvallis School District ELL and equity coordinators, guidance from our parents, other concerned citizens and fellow students.”

They requested the creation of formal racial bullying policy and procedures; an update to discrimination policy; a formal, confidential complaint process for students, parents and staff dealing directly with race discrimination issues; creation of a diversity and racial equity team, similar to Corvallis School District’s DELTA group; and support all history and social studies teachers to review, adopt and plan implementation of K-12 curriculum materials that accurately reflect the history of Black, indigenous and people of color.

Year two of their request includes what to look for in materials and how new materials should be taught in the classroom; intensive anti-racist training for staff, teachers, school board members and anyone who works for the district.

“We are in the midst of working toward that district equity team,” said CSD Superintendent Jennifer Kubista. “We have that process of identifying staff. I want to just share with you guys that we are moving in that direction. That team will start to look at what trainings we need to do intentionally in the school district with our staff.”

Kubista said she and the board have had and continue to have discussions about issues.

“That’s one of the big steps we need to continue to take as we go forward,” Kubista said. “You both know that student voice is very important to me, so I’m very appreciative that you’re both here and sharing. We’re also looking at starting a process of empathy interviews to get stories from our community, from our students. So just know that some of those you shared, we are starting to do that work and we will continue to do that work.”

Kubista also thanked Adrian and Olivia Pemberton for speaking and requested Olivia send her the reading list she mentioned during her comments.

“Student voice is very important to me, so if you think there are things that would be good for students to read, we want to be able to work through that process,” Kubista said.