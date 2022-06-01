Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – The city has pulled the plug on the town’s pool house, a structure in such poor shape that some swimmers called it a shack instead of a building. Last week, the shack got the sack and it won’t be back, according to city officials.
Interim City Manager Robert Mason and Independence Public Works Director Gerald Fisher, who together toured the pool house recently, agreed that the building is no longer usable, though they stopped short of calling the closure an actual condemnation.
“I think the way to put this is that we think it’s not in a condition that it can be utilized,” said Mason. However, the pool will be open in June, as usual, for summer programs, Fisher affirmed. The property is owned by the city, but programming is provided by the local branch of the YMCA.
The shutdown of the building probably will come as no surprise to many who have been in it over the years. The pool house, at Henry Hill Park on Fifth Street, has a roof that seems to be caving in at certain points -- wood on the ceiling buckles in several places and there’s evidence of leakage around some light fixtures, with cracks along most walls.
City council members, who were informed of the closedown at the last council meeting, expressed satisfaction with the decision to shutter it. A provision in the city budget guarantees funding of $50,000 for a study on how to address the pool house needs. However, some city staff already have predicted demolition may be the only answer.
Complete replacement is one option, confirmed Patrick Bodily, community services director. “Really, some of it looked like it was being held together by duct tape and bailing wire,” said City Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis, who served as a pool manager for the local YMCA there years ago.
The pool house includes showers, bathrooms, dressing areas, an office and a reception desk; It was identified as in need of new construction at least 15 years ago, and that goal is listed as part of the city’s 2020 Vision Plan.
However, until very recently, the pool house seemed a low priority. Last August, during a walking tour of Henry Hill Park with Independence planning commissioners, City Planning Manager Fred Evander was asked about whether the pool house would be included as part of a “re-conceptualization” process being conducted there. The answer was no.
Under discussion for Henry Hill Park at the time: Sidewalk connections and the grounds around the park. Later, artistic renderings of how the area might be improved were shown by Evander, such as the establishment of a street alternative for bicyclists and pedestrians – but the pool house wasn’t part of the designs presented to the planning commission.
Mayor John McArdle, who said he was glad to see the pool-house project moving forward, was asked why it hadn’t been the subject of corrective action until now. “I think it is because it’s only used part of the year,” he explained.
To some residents, the pool house provides evidence of the benefits from new leadership at the city’s public works, with Fisher, a civil engineer, singled out as an example by other city staff. “It does help to have an engineer in that role,” Mason concurred.
The pool house sometimes has been contrasted with the city’s quest of a new home for the Heritage Museum. Tom Pessemier, the former city manager, had embarked on finding and funding a new place for the museum, a move supported by most of the city council at the time.
The purchase price for the downtown building now occupied by the museum, plus the cost over-runs, brought the total expense for buying and refurbishing the former corner antique store to nearly $860,000 dollars. About $350,000 was recouped from the sale of the former museum site, a historic church.
The remaining $500,000 was mostly financed through a bank loan. It has been the subject of some inquiry by citizens, who see the museum as less of a necessity than the pool house, which serves the community every summer with swim lessons and water-exercise programs.
Asked about this, City Councilor Marilyn Morton, long known as a museum advocate, said the pool house and the museum are “entirely separate issues.” The pool house has been a “line item” in the budget for years, she pointed out.
In fact, during the recent budget-planning session, a question arose about an allegedly leaky roof that’s been seen at the new museum – a question that centered on whether the roof could have been a “negotiating point” in the sale.
“The public works director and the city manager that negotiated this purchase are no longer employed or available to answer the question about the roof,” said Gloria Butsch, the city’s finance director. “Answering without them would just be speculation,” she said.
This summer, alternative arrangements for the pool house already have been prepared by the Monmouth-Independence (M-I) branch of the Family YMCA of Polk and Marion Counties.
Due to the measures needed for compliance with covid restrictions during the pandemic, including outdoor showers and port-a-potties, there’s already some equipment ready for an outdoor staging center. “The Y rallied for this with city officials since the pool house is in such disrepair,” explained Andrea Van Heeswyk, M-I branch director for the Family YMCA of Polk and Marion Counties.
“Tents will be placed to stage a check-in area for members, they will be more of a canopy type of setup,” she said. “We do not believe that the loss of changing rooms will be an issue as we ran successfully throughout covid with the locker rooms closed,” she added.
The preparations already are underway and this summer, every current third-grader, or future fourth-grader, will be able to take swim lessons for free, thanks to a grant submitted by the local YMCA and awarded from the city’s federal allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. A total of 193 students will be allowed to enroll at no charge, Van Heeswyk said.
The YMCA pool is expected to be available for public use soon, and it’s typically open through Labor Day.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
