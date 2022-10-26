The sun broke through to help about 20 volunteers spruce up and make downtown Dallas shine again Oct. 22. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Downtown Dallas Association event returned to prepare the town square for the Trick and Treat on Main Street event Oct. 31.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Reports
- What to know ahead of Central vs. Dallas on Friday
- 2022 Candidate Q&A
- Cold case suspect pleads guilty
- West Salem cross country pursues history
- West Salem voters to help decide fate of $300 million infrastructure bond
- Letters to the Editor
- SW Polk Fire Districts extinguishes Cross Creek vegetation fire
- Remembering Sergeant Ian Tawney
- John Fredrick Weber
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Offbeat Oregon History: Valsetz Star, edited by 9-year-old, won nationwide fame
- Number of human-caused wildfires in Oregon down nearly 20%
- Pages of the Past
- State report cards, accountability reports show lower CSD attendance, achievement scores
- State analysis: Student attendance, graduation rates down since pandemic
- Oregon’s constitutional amendment for affordable health care sparks debate
- Sunset Meadows Park plans moving forward
- VOTE 2022: Governor candidates weigh in: How green should Oregon go?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.