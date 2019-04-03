INDEPENDENCE — The Sunset Meadows Park final master plan concept includes elements from two designs that were presented to community members on Feb. 7.

The space, now a grassy field at 889 Maple St., is in a subdivision development.

There was a consensus among those who gave feedback that shade structures of some sort are important, said Shawn Irvine, economic development director, to Independence City Council on March 26.

Freeform play areas were preferred.

There was a lot of interest in art and nature play and less interest in play structures, Irvine said.

One concern, Irvine said, is making sure structures are not tall, because the park is near homes and kids could look into the backyards of houses.

To manage stormwater runoff, a dry creek bed lined with rocks, boulders and plantings will be created, according to the plan.

Making sure the surfaces and play elements are ADA accessible also is a priority.

“There was interest in lighting along the path, but that it be sort of lower-level, pedestrian-scale lighting, not higher street lights,” Irvine said.

He said the park will be done in phases, with the first being grading and the putting in the pedestrian path.

The city was in the running for the Moda Assist program grant, a partnership between Moda Health and the Portland Trail Blazers, to help pay for the park.

Three cities competed for a month by daily votes, and Independence finished last.

“We have always tried to leverage other sources of funding to help develop our parks,” Irvine said.

“We took a run at the Moda program, which unfortunately didn’t turn out the way we hoped, but it still built a lot of excitement about getting work done in that park.”

“We’re going to try to put some money in the budget next fiscal year to do something out there,” Irvine said. “We’re going to try to match that with grants and all of our usual volunteer collaboration.”

Irvine said he plans to bring a resolution for the council to approve at the next meeting.