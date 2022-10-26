INDEPENDENCE – Sunset Meadows Park was the spot for a tree planting recently that city officials say represents the first of many changes there. A playground is planned there, too.
The park has remained vacant except for the walkway for the past several years. Jonathan Jay, a member of the Parks and Recreation Board, brought up the issue repeatedly at board meetings this past year. Some of the neighbors in Brandy Meadows, the subdivision there, credit him in part for movement toward the long-sought additions.
(0) comments
