Look inside the construction fence at the city hall site in Monmouth, beside the crane and materials for the new building, the main structure that can be seen is an approximately six-foot by six-foot canopy covering a folding table – a temporary desk for builders working on the site. Those who visited the old city hall building might note that even this temporary canopy is a few square feet larger than the old lobby, the primary part of the now-demolished building that was open to the public.
Of course, a larger and more permanent structure is on the way. The city and their contractors, Portland-based Swinerton, are still making progress on the new brick and timber city hall. FFA Architecture and Interiors designed the building that will be erected on the same Main Street site as the old hall, across from Main Street Park and a short walk southeast of Western Oregon University.
An earlier timeline for the project, set forth in 2021, estimated that the structure’s frame would be going up in Fall of 2022. As of now, the project is still in the groundwork phase, and plumbing and electrical wiring are being installed in the foundation. In the interim, city staff is working out of temporary offices spread between the Senior Community Center and the Annex building on 16th Street North.
Multiple factors have contributed to the delays. The site required more excavation than originally expected, and the order lead time for some building components, notably windows and electrical fixtures, has been months out. According to Swinerton Project Manager Scott Cach, both problems are somewhat ubiquitous. He lamented that the shortage of electrical components is industry-wide.
Regarding the ground at the site, he said, “With the soil in the Willamette Valley, that’s not uncommon to have to over-excavate. We were hoping, best-case scenario, that we wouldn’t have to. But at the end of the day, it’s providing a better base for the building.”
Another significant factor has been the unpredictable cost of materials (including brick, concrete, and steel), with subcontractor bids coming back higher than initial estimates. In response, the city has made efforts to keep the project’s budget within the available funds. According to Monmouth City Manager Marty Wine, work was paused on the project for about two months during the Summer to focus on “value-engineering,” or cutting costs on the project while maintaining the function, longevity and aesthetic appearance of the building. The total square footage of the building was reduced in this process, foregoing some individual offices in favor of more open, flexible space.
Even with the cost-cutting measures, Wine estimates that the project will end up with a cost slightly greater than the initial $9 million budget (around a third of which came from taxpayer-supported bonds, while the rest came from Urban Renewal funds and prior property sales).
“We could’ve built a building that was made of the same thing that our Volunteer Hall was made of, which was cinderblock and rebar, and probably that would have cost less,” Wine added. “But if this City Hall has to last 92 years, I think we are making an investment that’s really going to last, and that’s good.”
