The new city hall site has been excavated, and work is being done on the electrical and plumbing system components within the foundation.

Look inside the construction fence at the city hall site in Monmouth, beside the crane and materials for the new building, the main structure that can be seen is an approximately six-foot by six-foot canopy covering a folding table – a temporary desk for builders working on the site. Those who visited the old city hall building might note that even this temporary canopy is a few square feet larger than the old lobby, the primary part of the now-demolished building that was open to the public.

