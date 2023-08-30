Pie Contest

Chefs (from left) Sheila Turnidge, Joe Shinkle and Julie Gardner stand before their culinary creations to find out who bakes the best blackberry pie.

 Photo by David Hayes

A feud long percolating, at least two months, between hair stylist and client was finally settled last week - who bakes the best blackberry pie?

While Sheila Turnidge trimmed Joe Shinkle’s hair within the cozy confines of Bel Salone way back in the calmer days of Spring, they broached the topic of their shared baking prowess. Rather than leave their boasts unresolved, they decided to settle the matter with a bake-off, a world championship between two of Dallas’s long-time residents.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.