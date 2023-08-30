A feud long percolating, at least two months, between hair stylist and client was finally settled last week - who bakes the best blackberry pie?
While Sheila Turnidge trimmed Joe Shinkle’s hair within the cozy confines of Bel Salone way back in the calmer days of Spring, they broached the topic of their shared baking prowess. Rather than leave their boasts unresolved, they decided to settle the matter with a bake-off, a world championship between two of Dallas’s long-time residents.
“I’ve always made a pretty decent blackberry pie,” said Shinkle, perhaps more renowned for his family’s background in music. “It’s just one of those deals where we decided it would be fun since blackberries are such a part of our lives here in the summertime, whether we like it or not, And that we should have a little competition.”
For Turnidge baking is a family legacy.
“My mother Carol, taught us when we were young how to make pies,” said Turnidge who took it as a challenge that Shinkle dared question her culinary superiority. “She said if you make a fruit pie, it has to be served with ice cream. So, you never go to a family get together that is store boughten. Everything has to be homemade.”
So, naturally, when her sister Julie Gardner, caught wind of the competition, she wanted a piece of the action.
“I’ve only been baking pies about a year,” Gardner said, trying to play the underdog, even though she shared her sister’s family legacy for pie prowess. “Well, if you guys are having a blackberry pie contest, I’m going to be in on it.”
“We come from a very competitive family,” Turnidge confirmed. “We make a contest out of everything we do, whether it’s cooking, baking...”
“Leg wrestling,” Gardner interjected, eliciting laughs from those gathered to witness the three-way take down.
Rather than rely upon potentially biased opinions of family and friends, the trio recruited a judging panel of local dignitaries to participate in a blind taste test, including Sheriff Mark Garton, accompanied by Deputy Cort Reed, Polk County Circuit Court Judge Monte Campbell, Dallas World Gym owner David Lawson and the editor of the local paper (yours truly).
Just about the only ground rule was each chef had to pick their own, local berries.
The finished pies were laid out on a table in the salon, with slivers of each already carved out for the judge’s tasting. Shinkle was the only one who showed dressed in character with a chef’s hat atop his head and blue and while checkered apron tied neatly around his torso.
In all, 10 votes were cast, and the differences proved to be razor thin. The judges explained their criteria between bites.
“Crust is No. 1. Filling is no. 2. I actually thought one had a better crust and another had a better filling. All three were just that far apart,” said Campbell, holding his thumb and finger less than an inch apart.
Lawson said his top factor was taste.
“I looked at presentation. I thought I had a clear winner. But I had to switch and give taste the trump card,” he said.
Garton agreed, taste was his key ingredient for a winning pie.
“But with pie, you also have to have good texture and a good crust,” he added.
(My amateur palate couldn’t tell you what was kicking each creation up a notch, only that each were subtly different, with pie 1 obviously featuring a healthy sprinkling of cinnamon on top).
Plates were cleared, ballots were cast, and Bel Salone owner Megan Harris was left to tally the results. As the daughter of one of participants, and niece of another (Turnidge is her mother), she too was kept in the dark as to who’s pie belonged to who. She admitted to being surprised the competition was taking place at all.
“‘Oh yeah, I forgot to tell you. I hope you don’t mind we’re going to have a pie eating contest,’ they told me,” Harris said. “It grew bigger. I was actually surprised to see everybody here. It was cool.”
Then, with paper ballots in hand, she shared the results, but not quickly.
“I’m not just going to say it. You know me, I love the suspense,” said Harris, drawing out the suspense. “Second and third place are literally a tie.”
Then after a dramatic pause, she said, “The pie winner is... number three!”
Gardner actually jumped up and down in glee at the results. “Yes! Yes! Yes!”
Shinkle’s jaw nearly hit the floor in the unexpected loss.
“I want a recount!” he finally uttered.
Turnidge simply gave her victorious sister a hug.
“Oh, Julie. Oh, Julie,” she proudly said to her.
After a celebratory round of congratulations, Gardner finally took a moment to share her secret to success.
“I used three different types of berries,” she said. “And it was made with love. I’m very surprised. I just started making them this past year. Thank you everybody for coming. That was fun.”
Lawson almost sounded disappointed in the results. Not in the taste but in baker reaction.
“I expected someone after loosing to flip over the table and smear pie in the other’s face,” he said.
Turnidge said results only prove this needs to be the first of an annual event.
“Next year could be apple. I don’t know. But Joe is probably going to want to stick to berry,” she said.
Shinkle admitted he knew his entry was in jeopardy early on.
“When pie number three was brought to the table for judging, after one smell of its aroma, I knew I was in trouble,” he said.
“This was the first pie world championship that I’ve participated in that I lost. Every other one I’ve been in, I haven’t lost,” Shinkle added. “Did I word that correctly?”
In other words, it was his first bake-off ever.
Don’t be surprised if the battle for best blackberry pie bragging rights grow to bigger proportions next summer.
