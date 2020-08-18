Itemizer-Observer staff report
Salem — Police arrested a Salem man on assault and robbery charges at the West Salem Goodwill on Friday.
The suspect, identified at Sean Earle Graham, 49, stabbed a Goodwill employee after trying to steal items from the store, police said.
At approximately 10:55 a.m. Salem Police officers were dispatched to the west Salem Goodwill, at 585 Edgewater St. NW, on a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they were able to detain the suspect Graham with the help of bystanders.
The fight was the result of Graham stealing items from Goodwill and being detained by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, Matthew Thompson,33. During the fight Graham stabbed Thompson causing life-threatening injuries.
Thompson was transported to Salem Health, police said.
Graham is in custody at the Polk County Jail on the following charges: First-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.
He is being held on $250,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.