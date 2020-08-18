Itemizer-Observer staff report

Salem — Police arrested a Salem man on assault and robbery charges at the West Salem Goodwill on Friday.

The suspect, identified at Sean Earle Graham, 49, stabbed a Goodwill employee after trying to steal items from the store, police said.

At approximately 10:55 a.m. Salem Police officers were dispatched to the west Salem Goodwill, at 585 Edgewater St. NW, on a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they were able to detain the suspect Graham with the help of bystanders.

The fight was the result of Graham stealing items from Goodwill and being detained by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, Matthew Thompson,33. During the fight Graham stabbed Thompson causing life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was transported to Salem Health, police said.

Graham is in custody at the Polk County Jail on the following charges: First-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.