At 3:47 p.m. on May 2, SW Polk Fire District responded to a motor home fire on Burch Grove Lane, Rickreall.
The motor home had no occupants. The fire burned through the powerlines and was causing damage to the nearby house. The homeowner was using a garden hose to protect their home until crews arrived.
Crews from Rickreall and Salt Creek Stations protected the house and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading or causing further damage.
The homeowners were concerned about their missing dog, so crews also assisted in searching until the puppy was found safe by the homeowners. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.