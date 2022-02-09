At 10:48 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2022, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover at milepost 15 on Highway 22. The vehicle had rolled several times.
The occupants self-extricated and the driver was evaluated by medics. No patients were transported.
Mutual aid was provided by Dallas Fire & EMS. Polk County Sheriff and ODOT assisted on scene.
