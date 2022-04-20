Last week, late season winter weather created hazardous road conditions. On April 14, SW Polk Fire District responded to two vehicle crashes.
The first occurred at 12:49 p.m. on Mistletoe Road. Crews arrived to a single vehicle in the ditch and one patient was transported to the hospital. The second crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. on Highway 22 just west of Highway 51, where two vehicles crashed head-on, with debris scattered across the highway. Early reports indicated a snow burst may have contributed to this crash. Crews extricated one patient and three were transported to the hospital.
Assistance was received from Dallas and Polk County Fire, with law enforcement and ODOT providing traffic control.
