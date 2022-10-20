At approximately 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a vegetation fire at the Cross Creek Golf Course, located at 13935 Highway 22.
Upon arrival, crews found a slow-moving fire approximately half an acre in size. Crews extinguished the fire with the help of golf course personnel. There were no injuries reported.
