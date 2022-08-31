Synergize Auto is hosting a free drive-in screening of the family friendly movie, “Luck” at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. There will be space for vehicles (spots are available on a first come, first serve basis) as well as an area in front for chairs. There will also be a hang out spot with cornhole and ladder toss!
Check-in time is from 7:45-8:15 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. sharp.
