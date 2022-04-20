Itemizer-Observer
On April 2, Synergize Automotive moved to 201 Northeast Polk Station Road from 269 Northeast Polk Station, where the used car dealership served the community for five years. The automotive company is run and owned by Chris Walls and his wife, Jaiden Novasio. The Synergize team consists of three other members, Brendan Tolman, Lizzie Davis, and Nolan Boyer. They were all present and in uniform at the grand opening of their new location.
“My husband and I started this company five years ago, and we sell cars,” Novasio said. “So, we just moved locations. We have been next door for five years and finally had the opportunity to move to this bigger spot, which we are very excited about. We have many plans for the community, and we want to do more events during the summer, and we are super excited to be here.”
Walls and Novasio are initially from Salt Lake City, Utah, but moved to Oregon at the age of 19 with the dream of building a business that would make their family proud. At the age of 23, they created a company that would reflect their values, creativity, work ethic, and knowledge while contributing to the community.
The ribbon-cutting celebrating the move their new location at 201 NE Polk Station Road, under the vast Synergize Auto banner. Tara Townley from the Chambers of Commerce hosted the event. She brought out a black case bearing giant scissors with “Chamber of Commerce” engraved on one side of the blades and “Welcome to Dallas” on the other. Townley unzipped the black case and warned Walls that the scissors were extremely sharp as she handed them to him.
Davis held up one end of the red ribbon, and a customer grabbed the other.
Friends and employees gathered behind the red ribbon close to Novasio and Walls, who wielded the oversized scissors.
Townley then led the countdown.
“Three, Two, One,” the crowd called out in unison.
Once the scissors closed, cheers and applause erupted from the audience of friends and guests.
The celebration was short-lived as there were already customers waiting to buy cars.
“Get to work,” Walls yelled sarcastically.
The team quickly dispersed to help the customers who showed up for the ceremony and conduct business at the newly moved used car dealership.
