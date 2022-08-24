Join the Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce welcome incoming Western Oregon University students to the community Sept. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Main Street Park/Amphitheater.
This event typically hosts at least 500 students and is a great chance to introduce them to some of the many local businesses/organizations as they arrive and prepare for their first term at WOU.
