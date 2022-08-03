Itemizer-Observer
Sixteen years ago, Jasmine Bedortha used to be the one running around, pitching in where needed at her parents’ restaurant, Tater’s Café.
“She always helped us at the restaurant,” said her mom Angie Harritt, who along with husband Clayton, established Tater’s back in 2006. “She was always our little backup. She’d come out and help on the weekends. Bus a table here and there if we were busy.”
Nowadays, the tables have literally turned, and Bedortha is now the boss, and her parents are the ones running around helping prepare the official launch of her own establishment, Westside Pacific Family Restaurant.
“I just wanted to follow in my parents’ footsteps,” Bedortha said.
The Harritts got out of the restaurant business when they sold Tater’s Café after admittedly burning out after just five years.
“We did good there. It was fun. We liked it a lot. Just got a little burned out, because everything was homemade. We decided we needed a change of venue,” Angie Harritt said.
Now 25, Bedortha got the bug to open her own joint after getting experience in the industry working at Legend’s at Spirit Mountain Casino.
Opportunity came full circle when the former owner of Rock-n-Rogers at Farrol’s Restaurant in Rickreall himself got burned out and sold to Bedortha. But she wouldn’t be on her own.
“This came open and we decided to help her out, get her started, get her trained and help her learn everything,” Harritt said.
Now 47, Harritt also works at Spirit Mountain but is willing to pull double time to help her daughter pull off her own dream.
They started with a facelift. Gone was the old, green carpet in the dining room, replaced by new tiled flooring. They also invested in new booths and tables and gave the brick walls a fresh coat of paint and décor, including in the banquet room, which holds up to 30 people hosting special events.
They reopened in the beginning of June under the name Westside Pacific Family Restaurant and Saloon. Already have regular groups come in once or twice a month.
“We just got our sign a couple weeks ago,” Harritt said. “Many don’t even look at the sign. They just know the restaurant is there. But they come in and see all the changes and go, ‘Whoa!’”
The two credit Clayton Harritt with the restaurant’s new moniker.
“He just woke up one morning and said, ‘I’ve got it!’” Angie said. “We had a list of like 20 names. No, this is what I want. We realized he was right.”
Originally, for their new sign, Angie said they wanted a cow riding a tractor to create a new brand for the restaurant.
“But all the designers said it would look too cartoonish. So, we went with a tractor and a cow,” Harritt said. “We wanted the brand of a fun, clean place to go to in the country.”
They have carried on most of Rock-n-Rogers’ menu, but added a “few of our own stuff, too,” Bedortha said.
“We added our own twist,” Harritt added. “It’s essentially all American, comfort food. With large portions.”
She estimates about 75% of the menu is made fresh in their kitchen.
“Mom comes in early every morning to bake everything - cinnamon rolls, bread, biscuits,” Bedortha said.
While Harritt pitches in with the waitressing, Bedortha is the one charge, doing the payroll and scheduling. Although, she admits, she too still enjoys pitching in to waitress when needed.
“Customers have been great. I like talking to all the customers that come in,” she said.
However, as boss, she’s learning firsthand about staffing shortages.
“It’s a little harder than I thought being the boss. I can’t get a full staff yet. We’re opening bar soon and we only have one bartender so far,” Bedortha said.
They’re crossing their fingers that it won’t be hard to fill out the rest of their staff. As of last week, they still needed three more bartenders, three more wait staff and two more cooks.
To avoid burnout a second time, Bedortha knows mom’s help is only temporary.
“I’m still working at the casino, so I work here all day then go to the casino,” she said. “We have a great cook with some great fresh ideas. He’s going to help run the night shift.”
They are planning a grand re-opening, hopefully in time for their next-door neighbor’s little event – The Polk County Fair.
They are just waiting for the final applications to go through at the county level before they’re ready to unveil their big plans to the rest of the community.
“We want to make this a destination,” Harritt said, leaving nothing for her boss to add but an enthusiastic smile.
INFOrmation
Westside Pacific Family Restaurant and Saloon
670 S Pacific Highway W, Rickreall
(503) 831-4601
Watch for announcements on their Facebook page
