MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Discover MI Town is a choose-your-own-adventure style tour of Monmouth and Independence businesses, said Vikkye Fetters-Delfino, MICC executive director.

The fourth annual event will be held Friday through Sunday. It’s a variation on previous years, which were held the third Saturday in May over four hours.

Fetters-Delfino said attendees can look forward to art shows, food pairings, wine tastings, discounts, classes and freebies from local shops and eateries. A souvenir wine glass serves as a participant’s ticket, unlocking the deals in 17 stops in Independence and Monmouth.

“The previous years had 20 stops between the two towns that were supposed to be enjoyed by our participants in one four-hour window,” said Fetters-Delfino. “This year we wanted to give every business location an opportunity to really connect with the attendees, and we wanted the attendees to be able to enjoy their meal, beverage, class, or shopping trip without feeling rushed.”

Many locations participating are family-friendly, as is as the art show, Fetters-Delfino said. Even pubs or bars may have certain times when minors are allowed.

“We are excitedly partnering with Crush Wine Bar and their luxurious limousine-style van to provide a shuttle service for our attendees to the stops in Discover MI Town that are off the beaten track,” Fetters-Delfino said.

The shuttle will be available each day of Discover MI Town during scheduled hours.

Friday evening, the shuttle will go to Rogue Farms. On Saturday it will go to Redgate Vineyard and on Sunday to Airlie Winery.

To participate, purchase a commemorative glass online at micc-or.org at IndyCommons or at another participating location.

Attendees will receive a map with their glass outlining the locations of the participating businesses, their special, deal or event, as well as contact information.

There’s another way for attendees to get some goodies. The chamber is running a sweepstakes on social media that weekend. Post photos from the event with the hashtag #DMIT2019 to be entered into a contest for prizes from chamber members.

For more: Facebook.com/MIChamber or micc-or.org.