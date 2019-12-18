POLK COUNTY — What do you think about child care in Polk County?
Polk County leadership and decision-makers are conducting a survey on the child care needs of those that live and/or work in Polk County.
It takes a few minutes to fill out the online survey for Polk County Family and Community Outreach.
“I’ve always been passionate about child care,” said Brent DeMoe, FCO director. “In the last 11 years here, we know it is a top need. That has been sort of validated because a study was done on the availability of child care in Oregon — Polk County was designated a child care desert.”
DeMoe said he met with County Commissioner Craig Pope about the issue.
“From an employer standpoint, from an employee standpoint and a community standpoint, child care was a big deal, so he asked me to start looking into what does it really look like in Polk County,” DeMoe said. “It just so happens that OHSU school of nursing is one of our best partners here in this building.”
Racheal Sallee and Alicia Vidana are nursing students at Oregon Health & Sciences University and developed a survey about child care as part of their internship project.
Their project is completed, but the county is leaving the survey open until Jan. 1, 2020.
When they have the results, sometime in 2020, DeMoe wants to have a community forum on child care.
“I would hope maybe in the spring, I’d be able to pull people together and say, ‘Here’s what we know,’” he said.
