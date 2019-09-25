Take time to read

POLK COUNTY — Smart Reading programs start next month in Polk County schools.

The statewide effort pairs adult volunteer readers with students in preschool through third grade for one-on-one reading sessions.

“We are always looking for readers,” said Michael Finlay, senior program manager at Smart Northwest area. “We can’t do our programs without our coordinators and readers.”

Smart Reading was formerly known as Start Making a Reader Today, but went through a rebranding this year.

In the Monmouth and Independence communities, Smart Reading sites are active at Ash Creek and Independence elementary schools, as well as the Western Oregon University child care center.

There also are programs at Lyle and Oakdale Heights elementary schools in Dallas, and at the Grand Ronde Tribal Head Start.

“I started volunteering with Smart Reading in the fall of 2010, just as it was beginning in the Dallas district,” said Carol Christ, Oakdale Heights site coordinator. “Kids are the best thing about Smart Reading at Oakdale Heights — and I hear that is also true at Lyle.”

Christ also reads with students.

“To read one-to-one with a student, getting to know them and their reading interests, is a fun way to offer my time in the community,” she said. “It sure brightens my day.”

Finlay works out of Smart Reading’s Salem office, which supports locations in Polk, Marion, Lincoln, Tillamook and Yamhill counties.

Their goal is to have a total of 45 sites in those areas. This year, they are at 44 because one of the schools in Salem “has told us they don’t have space for us,” he said.

Finlay is going on his seventh year working for Smart and also volunteers as a reader.

“I’ve read with kindergarteners in Salem for the last six (years),” he said. “My favorite kids’ books definitely are the ‘Elephant and Piggie’ series from Mo Willems.”

The “Dragons Love Tacos” books are among the most popular with young readers, he said.

Each student in Smart gets to choose two books to take home each month.

“A child that starts in our program in October and reads all the way through May with us, will have 14 brand new books for their own personal library,” Finlay said.

Christ said she likes the variety of books children are able to choose from.

“It’s special to see their enthusiasm on book give-away days twice a month,” she said.

Teachers select which students participate in Smart Reading. The number of children depends on how many readers each site has.

Teachers don’t always select students based on reading ability, Finlay said.

“We have some excellent readers in our program that could just really benefit from some one-to-one time with a caring adult,” he said.

“The school staff tell us that Smart Reading makes a difference as their students build toward enjoying books more and more,” Christ said. “We like being appreciated. The practical training from the Smart Reading program is like a ‘rudder’ to keep the boat afloat.”

Take time to read

To be a volunteer reader, visit smartreading.org/volunteer.