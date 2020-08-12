Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — A Central High School language arts teacher received threats he believes are related to his activism for racial justice.

“I got some shortly after the 2016 election,” Benjamin Gorman said. “A guy who turned out to be from Salem kept sending me pictures of Pepe memes where the character was pointing a gun at the viewer and winking. That was creepy.”

Pepe is a cartoon frog that has been used in memes associated with various ideologies, including white supremacy.

Gorman said the threats he got on July 27 are worse.

“A person I didn’t know started sending me Facebook Messenger messages about how he had stalked a family member online, found out the person’s workplace, and intimated something bad would happen to this person on the road on their way to work,” Gorman said. “I tried to get him to reveal some information about himself, so I kept the conversation going for a little while. In the end, he threw in another threat towards a different family member. He never made it clear why he was targeting me. Of course I assume it was for my political activism, but I’ll never be sure.”

The Itemizer-Observer viewed screenshots of the discussion and confirmed with the Independence Police Department that the incident was reported. IPD Chief Bob Mason said the messages did not rise to the level of a crime.

“It was scary,” Gorman said. “It was also weird because I am not nearly the most extreme person I know in terms of my politics. I have been working with my local police department on reforms, and they’ve been really receptive.”

Gorman said he also reported the exchange to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“They encouraged me to contact my local police department also, and the Independence Police Department officers were great,” Gorman said.

Gorman said he thinks he and his family are safe at the moment, but it is disconcerting to know the man who threatened them is still out there.

“I have to remember that the danger to Black people, to trans people, to Latinx people, to Indigenous people is so much more acute than anything I face as a (heterosexual) white guy, so I’ll keep protesting and working for a more fair society,” Gorman said.

Gorman regularly participates in local and regional Black Lives Matter protests.

“I’ve been actively involved in the struggle for racial justice for many years, and I started supporting Black Lives Matter after the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson,” he said. “I admire the group and their values so much. It makes me sad that people so quickly accept a host of lies about the organization when it’s so easy to go to their webpage and find out exactly what BLM is all about.”

He said at a recent rally, an activist he admires told an anti-BLM protester that they were protesting her life and her right to live.

“Receiving death threats may have been scary, but no one is protesting my right to exist free from fear of police brutality,” Gorman said. “I’ll keep standing behind leaders like (her) and standing up for my students who face threats we white people can never fully understand.”