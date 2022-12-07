It’s time for families to sing with the tubas again! Tuba Holiday will return to the Elsinore Theatre in Salem for a performance at noon on Christmas Eve. John Skelton will lead a stage full of baritones, euphoniums, and tubas in a variety of holiday tunes. Audience members are encouraged to sing along with the tubas on many of the carols and holiday songs. Song lyrics will be projected to help audience members execute every fa la la with precision and joy.

Jeff Witt will be the featured guest artist. Jeff’s day job is teaching choir and theatre at Central High School in Independence. He is as well-known for the many roles he has brought to life on the stage at Pentacle Theatre and his appearances with Salem Symphonic Winds at summer concerts at the Youngberg Hill Vineyard in McMinnville. He is as comfortable singing Broadway tunes and opera classics as he is with Christmas classics and holiday tunes.

