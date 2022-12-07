It’s time for families to sing with the tubas again! Tuba Holiday will return to the Elsinore Theatre in Salem for a performance at noon on Christmas Eve. John Skelton will lead a stage full of baritones, euphoniums, and tubas in a variety of holiday tunes. Audience members are encouraged to sing along with the tubas on many of the carols and holiday songs. Song lyrics will be projected to help audience members execute every fa la la with precision and joy.
Jeff Witt will be the featured guest artist. Jeff’s day job is teaching choir and theatre at Central High School in Independence. He is as well-known for the many roles he has brought to life on the stage at Pentacle Theatre and his appearances with Salem Symphonic Winds at summer concerts at the Youngberg Hill Vineyard in McMinnville. He is as comfortable singing Broadway tunes and opera classics as he is with Christmas classics and holiday tunes.
Arrangers whose works will be featured in this year’s performance include Ted Cory, Hinrich Muller, Andy Schanz, Valgene Phillips, Keith Weathers, Brian Wilson, and John Skelton. Tuba, euphonium, and baritone horn players are invited to join the ensemble on stage. Registration information is available at (503) 362-0485 and online at www.SalemSymphonicWinds.org.
The performance is a benefit that supports the concert season of the Salem Symphonic Winds and the operation and maintenance of the Elsinore Theatre. Covid vaccinations are required for all performers. Masking and proof of vaccination are no longer required of audience members but are highly encouraged. Social distancing is recommended.
The show offers reserved seating at $10. Tickets are available at the Elsinore Theatre box office at 175 High St. SE in Salem or online at www.ElsinoreTheatre.com. More information is available by phone at the Elsinore at (503) 375-3574.
