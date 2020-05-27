Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Lyle Elementary first-grade teacher Amanda Perrigo pushed a colorful pinwheel into the ground in the front yard of a student’s home Friday afternoon. The work was done quickly and quietly, as the pinwheel — and the messages written on it — is supposed to be a surprise.
Perrigo delivered 18 of the pinwheels with the help of Lana Mabry, who works in Lyle’s student support center, in neighborhood around Dallas.
Last week, all Lyle first-grade teachers made and delivered pinwheels to their students — who they have not seen since schools were shut down in March.
“The other first-grade teachers, (Stephanie) Hofferber, (Stacy) Fagin and (Kari) Sublet, delivered earlier this week,” Perrigo said. “I messaged (the students’) parents through the Remind app and email, and let them know I would put them in their front yard or porch and leave them for the kids to find.”
Perrigo said the teachers wanted to give something to their students to surprise them in what has been an unusual school year. She said Hofferber found the pinwheels online and the teachers got to together to write notes on them.
She said the abrupt shift in the way students were taught this year, from in-person to remotely to help stop the spread of COVID-19, has been difficult to deal with.
“It’s emotional and it’s very hard knowing that my year, or all of our years, were cut very short with these kids. I worry about them. I miss them,” Perrigo said. “I love being able to see them on Zoom when they attend. It’s hard because you build those relationships and they are just kind of ripped away.”
She said she only has contact via Zoom with about half of her students due to continuing issues with internet access.
“Not all of them are able to get to a place where they can access the internet to attend,” Perrigo said.
The pinwheels won’t replace being in class, but Perrigo and her colleagues hope that they will remind students of how much their teachers care about them.
“I really hope they bring a smile to the kids’ faces when they see them, and that they know they are loved and missed,” she said.
