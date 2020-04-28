Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Unable to see their students in classrooms, teachers and staff at Falls City and Perrydale school thought of a creative way to visit with students – and brighten their day.
Staff at both schools put on a social distance-safe parade for students, driving their cars by students’ houses. At Perrydale, the parade was for the Class of 2020, seniors who will not be returning to school for their final months of high school.
Teachers brought them items left in their lockers, and a little extra cheer to celebrate the class on April 11, the Saturday after the announcement that school would not resume this year.
“We had a convoy of staff members that paraded to each of our graduates’ homes, each in our own cars,” said Eric Milburn, Perrydale superintendent. “The seniors received their contents, yard signs, and other parting gifts. We tried to make the day special to them since they are missing out on so much of their final senior activities. The convoy was about 30 cars honking and waving at each home. In all we travelled about 200 miles since we have students from so many different areas.”
On the afternoon of April 16, Tara Cooper waited with Ariel Cooper and Cyrus Cooper, both students in Falls City, for their teachers to drive by where they were set up on North Main Street by Falls City High School. Nancy Kay Hibbs, who lives across the street from the high school, joined them in holding signs saying “We miss you” and #Mountaineerstrong and #Mountaineerpride.
All were impressed with the idea of the teachers and staff to put on the parade, led by a convoy of Polk County Sheriff’s deputies in patrol vehicles and Falls City Fire Department volunteers in an engine.
“This was the greatest idea,” Tara Cooper said. “I think it is so sweet that they did this. We have a bunch of good eggs here.”
Ariel said she sees her teacher often, but the parade was a special occasion.
“I loved it,” she said.
