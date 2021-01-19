Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Public hearings before the Monmouth Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, could help determine the expansion of the Ash Creek Station retail center along the S curve.

During the first hearing, public testimony will be taken on Jack Fox and Steve Kay’s request that 1.28 acres at 137 Monmouth-Independence Highway be rezoned from medium-density residential to commercial retail so they can expand Ash Creek Station as a whole.

The property consists of a tax lot on the southeast corner of the highway and East Main Street.

After receiving public testimony, planning commissioners will make a recommendation to the city council.

Another public hearing will be conducted before councilors make their final decision.

Kay initially made the zoning request Nov. 6. A home on the lot was demolished last year and on-site wetlands were removed though a permit from the Department of State Lands and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The subject property was included within a master plan for Ash Creek Station approved by planning commissioners April 17.

Land located directly north of the property is zoned commercial retail and will be developed as part of Ash Creek Station. The properties to the south across Edwards Road and east are zoned medium-density residential and are developed with existing homes.

Wednesday’s other hearing accepts testimony on Sam Thomas’ proposal to build a 12,242-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts location at Ash Creek Station with related parking and landscape improvements.

He filed his request to build the store Oct. 28 and is asking planning commissioners to review and approve the building’s design. Unlike the proposed zoning change, a decision by the planning commission on the design is final unless it is appealed to the city council.

City officials mailed notice of the pending application to property owners within 250 feet of the property. Thomas also posted a public notice on the site 10 days prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

The property is zoned commercial retail and designated as commercial on Monmouth’s comprehensive plan map. It is located within the Ash Creek Station development and consists of 0.82 acres on the northeast corner of the site.

Planning staff is recommending approval of both the zoning and design proposals.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be conducted virtually meeting. In-person attendance is limited, and participants must adhere to strict social-distancing requirements.

The public may attend the meeting in person or from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/445975413

They can also dial in 312-757-3121, access code: 445-975-413.