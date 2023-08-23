Call Brian Kanode a traditionalist.
“In the industry, it’s a matter of figuring out which avenue you want to be in,” said the Monmouth resident and owner of That Chubby Barber. “I like to stick with more of the traditional. I like doing hot towels. I like doing the straight razors. I like doing simple and clean haircuts.”
It’s an avenue less traveled now than when he started barbering 11 years ago.
“I will say that in the years I’ve been (barbering), the community’s changed a lot. The old school, traditional stuff is starting to go out the window, like barbers using a straight razor. There’s a lot more styling,” he said. “It’s not necessarily a bad change, but it’s not necessarily a good change, either. It’s just a change in the sense that everything changes.”
Despite his traditional leanings, Kanode is in tune with modern cuts. He keeps abreast of changing styles by following trends on social media.
“I’ve watched (styles) go from a taper in a combover to a combover with a bald fade to a faux hawk to mullets to the new Edgar cuts,” he said. “Some of the stuff that I’m doing now as a barber you’re seeing rotating from the 80s back in. It’s just with a different twist … more moderate.”
There’s more to barbering than cutting hair and keeping current with style trends. There’s also the business side to learn.
“I figured there’s a lot of stuff I had to learn after barber school. Barber school just teaches you the basics; it doesn’t really teach you the industry,” he said. “So working in different shops, I was able to learn what not to do and what to do, essentially.”
Knode worked in Portland before moving to a shop in Salem. It was here where he picked up his nickname, That Chubby Barber.
“So I’d answer the phone. And it really made me mad to begin with because everybody would call and I’d be like you have a preference on the barber you want? And instead of saying the guy that cuts in the front, or saying the guy over in the corner, it was always ‘that chubby barber.’ It really kind of offended me at first,” he said.
But gradually Kanode grew to embrace the description.
“All the other barbers in the shop, as they were sitting there doing nothing, they’re like, “dude, don’t worry. It’s a compliment. They’re asking for you’,” he said.
Covid hit Kanode’s shop hard. He had just relocated to Monmouth. The ensuing lockdowns came at a time when he was trying to rebuild his customer base.
“I was shut down. I wasn’t able to work anymore,” he said. “So my fiance went out and started working, and that’s when I built the bus.”
The bus is fully operational and serves as his studio. It’s parked in his driveway and is mobile. Kanode scours the Monmouth area for the best location to relocate his business, possibly to a pod. Preferably the site will have high visibility, he said.
No matter where Kanode ends up, the goal for each cut will be the same: To bring satisfaction to his customers.
“When you have that customer, when they’re feeling like they’re on cloud nine after you get done cutting their hair. Now, magnify that feeling by 10. That’s what it feels like when you’re the barber,” he explained. “When you get done with that haircut, and that person smiles and they light up or they take a selfie, it’s like you slam dunked it, you just hit a home run, you scored a goal. It’s a great feeling. It’s always a great feeling.”
As great as that feeling is, he added, an even greater feeling for the barber is the return visit.
“You don’t know for sure how they feel at that time” of the cut, he said. “And then when they call you for an appointment down the road, or just walk through your door, you know you did your job at that point.”
String together enough return visits and you have potential for bonding.
“They start off as a client, you know, and then you start investing in their life, and they start becoming invested in your life,” said Kanode. “And they end up turning, you know, into friends, and then a lot of them end up almost turning into family.”
