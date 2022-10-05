Trammart News & Publishing
INDEPENDENCE – It’s been two decades since the city’s historic downtown became the site of the now colossally popular “Ghost Walk.” What was this year’s 20th anniversary like last Saturday night?
It was an event with something old, something new, something emerald and something blue.
Customers at the entry point of the Ghost Walk, Jubilee on the corner of Main and Monmouth streets, pronounced it a good-luck, great-weather, blue-sky kind of evening.
The 78-degree temperature and cloudless blue horizon couldn’t have been better for encounters with the ghostly storytellers, according to two of them at Jubilee’s outdoor bistro table.
“It’s a great night,” said Lora Cagle, who was dressed as the town’s mercantile owner of yesteryear, Henrietta Goldman. Eric Cagle, who portrayed Max Goldman, her character’s husband – and Cagle’s partner in real life – explained that the duo they were impersonating had a store where Jubilee now stands.
The Goldman’s life together was marred by the fact that the old-fashioned banker across the street, who worked in the same building now occupied by Umpqua Bank, had an ongoing business rivalry with them, causing continual conflict in their professional lives.
Cagle, who played Henrietta, is the daughter of Marilyn Morton, the founder of the Ghost Walk and the successful author of “Haunted Independence.” The book, still a brisk seller after all these years, includes cases like the grieving young woman who plunged to her death from a historic building’s window after learning her beloved had died and the heirloom doll in the Heritage Museum that’s said to mysteriously change places and positions.
Asked how her “emerald” anniversary stacked up against previous years, Morton said it looked about the same.
“Everyone seems to be having fun,” she said.
There were differences, she noted.
The ghost-host stations were pared down by about 10, leaving 22 storefront stops.
“One nice thing was added, too,” she said. “This year a lot (of the hosts) are speaking in the first-person, not just describing their stories.”
The only deterrent to a good time seemed to be the breakout of a fight at Brew & Tap, allegedly the result of a man who made an unwelcome comment to a young woman that caused repercussions, resulting in a brief battle that the involved parties took outside, to the sidewalk.
The matter was handled with calm and care by Sgt. Tino Banuelos of the Independence Police Department, one of two IPD personnel on hand for a crowd that grew to several hundred.
Though the sidewalk melee was a new twist, it represents an old story. In bygone days, when Independence was a much younger town, the riverside city had quite a reputation for barroom brawls and other ignominious, alcohol-fueled acts.
The Ghost Walk wasn’t the only anniversary in town, either. Jimmy’Z, the iconic downtown gas station with a busy stop-in store, started in October 2005, three years after the first Ghost Walk. It has been going strong ever since.
On a night that seemed right for the kind of strolling along Main Street that typically takes place in June – unlike some of the cool and drizzly autumn days of past years – other business developments along the Ghost Walk could be seen, too.
The Golden Hop Saloon seemed an instant hit.
A few hours after the new restaurant-tavern’s noon ribbon-cutting Saturday, tables upstairs and at the ground floor of “Golden Hop” on C Street were at capacity, creating a constant background buzz of clinking dishes and conversation.
Owned by Eric and Heather Chase, the restaurant-tavern is a step back in time, with an all-wood décor reminiscent of a traditional western bar and the cozy atmosphere of a prohibition-era speakeasy.
Heather Chase, an administrative services manager for Polk County’s Public Works, said she learned to live without sleep in the months leading up to the opening of the Golden Hop Saloon.
“I’m still doing that,” she said, surveying the crowd as the Ghost Walk got in full swing. Already getting good word-of-mouth is the Cubano panini, along with an appetizer plate known as “the sausage sampler.”
One business has a “closing” sign posted, another is opening.
As Ghost Walk attendees roamed Main Street, some expressed surprise that “Heart’s Compass,” a shop that offered holistic health options from personal crystals to tarot readings, will soon vacate. The iconic storefront, with a W embossed in stone above the door, will be closed until Friday, when a 50% discount liquidation sale will begin.
Down the block, on C Street by the new Golden Hop Saloon, a new boutique already is open for customers – off and on. Urban 53 has been having a “soft opening,” after making the jump from Salem to downtown Independence.
The eclectic store features fashion items from jewelry to clothing, and specialties like Illume candles. Ghost Walk attendees stopped to look in the window of the new shop, which prompted one to pronounce it “snazzy.”
Side streets downtown offered some surprises, too.
Downtown residents who didn’t attend the Ghost Walk nonetheless enjoyed the hum of the special night from the periphery. Paul Reiter, who was taking his dog for a walk, stopped to talk about the history-rich ambience of the night – and of his nearby neighborhood. Reiter, whose home won this year’s historic preservation award by the city, owns a turn-of-the-century California bungalow near Main Street that he’s lovingly restored.
His attention to detail meant he had to have exterior paint carefully blended to match the color once used on such homes.
“Now at the paint store they have it as a special color, called ‘Paul’s Green,’ and you can buy it,” he said.
The hue is green with a mix of yellow and gray, he added.
Some ghostly tales were told with real historic lessons.
Stories of hauntings have always been popular on the city’s Ghost Walk – sightings of other-worldly spirits are a big draw – but this year historical events seemed to be highlighted, too.
Veterinarian Robert Archer, who co-owns Ash Creek Animal Clinic with his wife, Laura, took groups of ghost-seeking visitors to the dance hall above the clinic, Maxine’s Ballroom. But instead of talking about suspected ghostly inhabitants, he gave a compelling historic background of the room, including a literal skeleton-in-the-closet account when it was an Odd Fellows Hall.
When the Archers purchased the building, literally, a skeleton was found in the closet. Presumed to be a man from the pioneering early days of the town, the owners later learned the bones were found to be that of a Native American woman.
Until that point, the room had been known as “Max’s Ballroom,” but it was swiftly changed to “Maxine’s” instead, to honor the deceased woman who finally was correctly identified.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.