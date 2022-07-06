Itemizer-Observer
The Monmouth Police Department received its first fully electric cruiser under the guidance of newly appointed Police Chief Isaiah Haines. Sergeant Michael Strack headed up the project and the build of the Tesla Model Y, which not only is the first fully electric car in the Monmouth Police department’s fleet to serve as a cruiser but the first fully electric cruiser in the state of Oregon.
There are a lot of unknowns with the fully electric vehicle, which costs about $69,000 compared to the cost of the Ford Explorers that the Monmouth police department typically uses. The cost of an Explorer is around $48,000, but Haines and Strack are hopeful that running the Tesla will offset the cost of running one of their regular patrol cars.
“If we go on the low end and say we fill up each car once a week at five dollars a gallon, and each tank holds 15 gallons of gas, that’s $75 in gas per car. That times four weeks in a month would be $300 a month in gas that we are putting in each car,” Strack said, “We have spent about $30 in the two months we’ve had it, charging the Tesla. I think there’s going to be significant savings in the long run. It’s just a matter of putting it on paper.”
Other unknown variables to the car are different from the traditional gas-powered cars, such as tires, brakes and other preventive maintenance actions that the vehicle requires.
“We’ll have to see on things like tires and brakes. We’re pretty sure the brakes will last longer,” Haines said.
“The car slows down and lets off the brake, but one thing Tesla is known for is it will go through tires faster than regular cars because they are so much heavier,” Strack added. “But the car has regenerative braking, which means the vehicle slows down without entirely using the brakes when applied.”
The feedback from the community about Tesla has been primarily positive. Even suspects who have been in custody sitting in the back and the Tesla’s half cage have made positive comments. Haines acknowledges that there will always be skepticism and people questioning where their tax money is going, but for the most part, there have been no issues from the community.
“People will question anytime we spend money, but most of the feedback has been pretty good. People from when we were on a service call or even people in the back in custody say, ‘you have a Tesla? That’s pretty cool,’” Haines said.
Haines is optimistic about the future of the car. They wanted to look at how an electric car would work as a patrol vehicle, and there’s not a lot of data out there about whether it will work or not.
“We are very hopeful. The more we looked at things and the more we looked at the build. We feel very confident that it’s going to work well for what we intended it to be. We wanted to see how this would work as a patrol vehicle. Again, there’s not a lot of data to say that it will or won’t work,” Haines said.
Strack noted that the car is a smartphone on wheels. The vehicle will lock itself and send alerts to the operator’s phone because it is also the key. As the vehicle demonstrated, almost on demand, it closed itself. That ability alone is a massive advantage to police during foot pursuits. “I haven’t been near it for some time, so it locked itself,” Strack said. “There are times we have to get out and chase someone on foot, and sometimes when we get done, we ask ourselves, ‘oh, did I lock the car?’ Then we must get someone on the radio and say, ‘Hey, go check my car.’ With this car, as soon as you get a distance away it automatically locks the doors and rolls up the windows.”
Although it’s minimal, Strack has noticed some drawbacks that, regardless, are not deal-breakers. One is how small the driver’s side of the vehicle is when the patrolman is in full police gear. He did say when he is in his detective uniform it is very comfortable. Also, there are no bars on the window where a suspect in custody sits due to the window not having a frame. Still, since the car has a half cage and the person in custody is buckled in, it would be tough for them to kick out the window.
“We have tried it,” Strack said. “We have buckled ourselves in and tried to kick out the window, and it is challenging to get into position with the half cage, to lie down and kick the window.”
Although there’s not much data on using a fully electric police cruiser, Haines and Strack are excited to lead the way for the next generation of vehicles to the future of being fully electric. Strack said that most patrol cars have a lifespan of about 10 years. With the savings and gas alone, he finds the vehicle to be very cost-effective. It won’t have the hard engine hours other cars have, from sitting and idling to running the equipment inside. There are additional unknown variables, so only time will tell if the fully electric Tesla Model Y will be the future of Monmouth’s fleet of police cars.
