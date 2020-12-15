Itemizer-Observer

WEST SALEM — Capt. Richard Chesbrough spent the past 22 years of his life at the helm of the Willamette Queen, reading the river.

He knows what Mark Twain meant.

“The face of the water, in time, became a wonderful book, a book that was a dead language to the uneducated passenger, but which told its mind to me without reserve — delivering its most cherished secrets as clearly as if it uttered them with a voice.”

Now the Queen’s faithful servant, turning 80 in a few days, feels the need to chart a new course and leave the river and its secrets in the keeping of a new skipper. The Queen may find a new home in the process.

Passengers have embarked on the 87-foot riverboat at Salem’s Riverfront Park for all of Chesbrough’s captaincy, except for the boat’s brief stay across the Willamette River at Wallace Marine Park.

Now Chesbrough said two women from Independence have evinced (so far, anonymously) an interest in buying the Queen and moving it 20 miles down the river to Independence’s Riverview Park.

It could be quite a voyage.

The Queen can navigate the river between the communities, but only when it finds nature in a friendly mood. With enough winter rain, the water becomes deep enough to accommodate the sternwheeler. Yet the river is tricky. Gravel bars sometimes lurk right below the water line, like royal assassins poised to strike at the Queen.

“People don’t realize the river is constantly changing,” Chesbrough said. “We get 6 million tons of new gravel every year along the river bed from Eugene. The water keeps redistributing the gravel. After a winter with heavy rains, I have to go out with a smaller boat and a depth sounder.”

Chesbrough’s 19th-century predecessors relied on men to drop a marked rope into the river to gauge its depth. The first mark measured a fathom — or six feet. The second mark measured two fathoms — or 12 feet. That was safe depth for the steamboat as the men cried “mark twain!”

Samuel Clemens, a former riverboat pilot, found his pen name in that cry. Chesbrough said he seldom gets to follow in the author’s wake.

“We never get to Mark Twain,” the Polk County resident said.

The Queen, however, is not the White Cloud or the 17 other riverboats Twain piloted along the Mississippi River. It only draws a few feet of water. Occasionally, just occasionally, it rests on 12 feet or so of water at its Salem dock.

With the help of Polk County legislators past and present, from state Rep. Lane Shetterly to state Sen. Brian Boquist, Chesbrough tried for years to get a channel dredged between Independence and Keizer that would have resulted in three new boat landings.

The dock in Independence would have to be substantially rebuilt to accommodate the Queen, Chesbrough admitted. Shawn Irvine, the economic development director of Independence, said no major plans for the dock are on the city’s agenda.

“I’m not aware of any immediate plans to relocate the sternwheeler to Independence,” Irvine said. “It’s something folks have talked about for a long time, but there’s a lot of moving parts, and we don’t have anything underway in Riverview Park in anticipation of it.”

Chesbrough said he wishes regional officials would consider the possibility of a navigable channel between Salem and Independence and let it fire their imaginations.

“Independence was once a very popular landing for riverboats,” he said.

“Wouldn’t it be great to put your boat in at Independence and go to Keizer?” he added. “We just have to get the state to get off their hind ends and get it done. We just need a channel. It doesn’t have to be bank to bank.”

However, he said, after years of championing the cause with the Legislature and the Oregon Marine Board, he’s ready for someone else to lead the crusade.

“That effort just left me drained,” he said.

Although the Queen looks like it drifted out of the 19th century, it was built in Newport in 1990. Buying the boat and taking the bridge as its captain was a dream come true for Chesbrough. He turned the sternwheeler into a floating restaurant and event venue and revelled in taking people along the river and telling tales of its history and geology.

He became an ordained minister, largely so he could perform the wedding ceremonies for the 300 or so couples who began their married lives on the decks of the Queen.

A captain never stops loving his boat, but Chesbrough said he realizes he can’t stay on the bridge forever. “In two weeks, I’m going to be 80 years,” he said. “I think it’s time I thought about retiring. Not that I don’t love the boat. It’s kept me pretty young and healthy, but it’s time, time to slow down. I’m running out of steam.”

Recent years have been choppy aboard the Queen.

The riverboat, like all Oregon restaurants, closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Chesbrough canceled all the scheduled Christmas parties and other holiday activities.

“The freeze on restaurants and bars literally put us out of business,” he said. “At least now we can allow some small groups. We’re allowed to seat up to 50 people with social distance requirements, but there’s no way we can seat that many people. We can probably do small parties of 20 people or so. It’s better than nothing.”

The Queen, usually festooned with lights this time of year, sits dark at the dock.

“Until we’re up and running again, we’re holding off on Christmas lights and decorations,” Chesbrough said. “The reindeer that usually stands on top of the boat is still in my garage.”

Chesbrough said the Queen will still celebrate Christmas.

“There’s a glimmer of hope,” he said. “They’re going to allow us to have outdoor dining on top of the boat because we have tables and chairs on the upper decks. We have put shelters and heaters in place.”

Last year, federal regulations required Chesbrough to haul the Queen out of the river for inspection.

“That was an expensive proposition to get a 100-ton boat out of the water,” he said. “We had to do it at Wallace Marine Park with a 16-wheel trailer.”

That was after the Queen crashed into riprap – huge rocks protecting the support beams under the Union Street Railroad Bridge – during a wedding ceremony in January. Chesbrough was officiating at the ceremony during the crash, which sent 35 guests tumbling to one side of the boat.

Beyond such extraordinary expenses, Chesbrough does his best to keep his overhead down.

“I do almost all the maintenance myself, and I have a deck hand who is pretty handy,” he said. “Insurance is a big expense that goes on whether we have any cruises or not.”

In 2017, construction of the Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge cut off a large section of the river from the Queen, which is too tall to travel under the new bridge. Gravel bars kept making that part of the river difficult to navigate anyway, Chesbrough said.

The Queen also had to take up temporary residence at Wallace Marine Park after a storm destroyed the dock on the Marion County side of the river.

“The dock itself broke away,” Chesbrough said. “That’s what prompted them to build the new dock. That’s what Independence ought to do, get the State Marine Board to build them a brand new dock.”

All the challenges have made operating the Queen even more fatiguing for its already tired captain.

“We’re looking for a couple of grants coming to fruition pretty quick and getting some small business assistance,” he said. “The county is doing some things as well. We’re just hanging in there.”

For all the storms and gravel bars, Chesbrough said he’ll miss the river. He will miss the tales he told as well as the tales told by the river.

“There never was so wonderful a book written by man, never one whose interest was so absorbing, so unflagging, so sparklingly renewed with every reperusal,” Twain wrote in 1883 in “Life on the Mississippi.”

As he steers toward the sunset, the captain of the Queen agrees.