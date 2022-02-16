The Dallas Library hosts award-winning Dallas area poet Clemens Starck at 7 p.m., Feb. 17. Starck will read from a selection of his poems and discuss his poetry and life. He has published several books of poetry, including Cathedrals and Parking Lots, Journeyman’s Wages which received the William Stafford Memorial Poetry Award from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, and received the Oregon Book Award for Poetry. His Studying Russian on Company Time, an account in verse and prose of his involvement with Russia and the Russian language, was also a finalist for an Oregon Book Award, as was his full-length collection of poems, China Basin.
Starck takes his eclectic life and work experiences to create straightforward fascinating poetry. He has worked as a ranch hand in eastern Oregon, a newspaper reporter on Wall Street, a door-to-door salesman, a merchant seaman, and is retired after being a carpenter and doing maintenance and repair work at Oregon State University. He was the Witter Bynner Fellow and poet-in-residence at Willamette University, where he has taught on several occasions. National Public Radio has shared his poetry and his work appears in Garrison Keillor’s anthology, Good Poems for Hard Times.
This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library. For more information, contact the library at (503) 623-2633 or go to facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
