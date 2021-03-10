DALLAS — As the country marks the passing of the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most businesses and activities last March, the members of Boy Scout Troop 288 are marking their own, more celebratory milestone.

Four members from the troop – brothers Garrett and Kayden Blake, Owen Foley and Christian Almer – overcame the limitation imposed on their activities to achieve their highest ranking, the Eagle Scout.

Troop Leader Debora Foley said it’s a huge deal for youth to earn Eagle Scout, especially in these circumstances.

“A lot of Scouts training is physical, learning how to do something. So, it’s really hard when you’re doing online stuff for over a year,” Foley said.

She added while it may not be rare to have four members from one troop achieve the goal, it is uncommon to have them achieve it so close together.

“I’ve been in Scouts since 2008 when my older son joined as a Cub Scout. I find that in smaller troops like Dallas’s parents are more involved, Scout masters are more involved. We pay attention to kids as they move up. You need to kind of hit these marks along the way to make Eagle Scout. It’s what we strive for every Scout in the troop to reach,” Foley said.

To achieve the rank of Eagle, Scouts must complete at least 21 merit badges, demonstrating a mastery of a particular skill, from swimming to archery and dozens inbetween. Then they must finish essentially a culminating project.

Her son, Owen, 16, has been in the Scouts since 2010. He supervised a digital project, rather than a physical one.

“We took pictures of headstones and geotagged them so people could find them online where their family members are buried within the Dallas Cemetery,” Owen said, adding a little over 2,000 files were generated over three days and can be found on the website www.billiongraves.com.

“It wasn’t too hard to keep people separated, just making sure they were following COVID social distancing,” he added. “Not many people have seen the results yet, but the people I’ve told the project about thought it was a cool idea.”

His mother wasn’t going to let it sound that simple.

“They talk about working 2-3 days on the project,” Foley said of all four Scouts’ humble descriptions of their projects. “That’s just supervising the project. There’s all the paperwork in their books, planning, getting it approved, almost like a permit process. Then, when they’re done, they have to finish the paperwork and go through an interview process at Eagle Court Board of Review. Just because they did a project, it’s not a guarantee to make Eagle Scout.”

The Blake brothers took in separate bench projects. Garrett, 16, oversaw the installation of “Buddy Benches” at Oakdale Heights and Whitworth elementary schools for their playgrounds.

“A Buddy Bench is for like a kid who doesn’t have somebody to play with that encourages people to make friends and play with each other,” Garrett explained.

He actually took a different path toward Eagle Scout, finishing his project first in 2018 then circled back to complete his merit badge requirement.

Garrett, who’s been in Scouts since the third grade, said it didn’t take much convincing to join the organization.

“I remember, we were driving on this road (pointing out at Ellendale Road), mom asked do you want to join Cub Scouts? I asked can I make fire? When she said sure, I said yes,” Garrett recalled.

His mom Elizabeth said the feedback from Garrett’s project was positive.

“They liked it. Oakdale Heights Principal Todd Boughman said the kids were really happy to have another bench out on the playground. They had very few benches. It was good for the kids to know when somebody was needing a friend, it’s a good indicator,” Elizabeth said.

He older son Kayden, 18, actually joined the Boy Scouts after Garrett took a liking to the Cub Scouts.

“I wanted to join since my brother was having so much fun in Scouts, but I was too old to join Cub Scouts. So, I joined Boy Scouts instead,” Kayden said.

He decided to oversee a project to renovate the beat up and scratched up benches at the arboretum in Dallas City Park.

“I couldn’t think of an idea at first until community member Richard Wilcott called my scout master and said I’ve got a project for any Eagle Scout wants to work on,” Kayden said. “I took advantage of that. He really appreciated that someone was able to fix the benches.”

Christian Almer, 17, was the only one of the four not to attend Dallas High School. As a member of Luckiamute Valley Charter School, Almer actually credits Kayden’s dad for getting him involved in the Scouts.

“I joined five years ago, when Kayden asked about it and his dad dragged me along, too, and told me it was a good thing to do,” Christian admitted. “The outings were really good.”

For his project, Christian oversaw the construction of 160 feet of fence line for the outdoor education area of Luckiamute Valley Charter School.

“Scouts would be good for kids these days because there’s a lot more teaching for outdoors activities and it helps you get into college,” Christian added pragmatically.

It again took the Scout’s mother to elaborate on the organization’s impact on their child.

“Part of the project is supervising. They can’t do the work,” said Michelle Almer. “My kid, he’s kind of shy. It was hard for him to go up to an adult male and say I need you do this. I saw big growth from him, just by doing that.”

“It also teaches kids that community service is an important thing they should do even into adulthood, looking for ways to serve their community,” added Elizabeth Blake.

Debra said now that Polk County has been downgraded from Extreme Risk to High Risk for coronavirus exposure, the Scouts are opening back up and her troop will be getting back together in small groups to work on some skills to that will hopefully lead to the next batch of Eagle Scouts.