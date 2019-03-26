INDEPENDENCE — The Gate Youth Association broke ground March 21 on an 11,000-square-foot youth center at First Baptist Church in Independence.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in the fall of this year.

Independence will pay The Gate Youth Association $8,000 a year for their new building to be used as part of the Polk County Warming Centers, as well as other community uses.

City councilors unanimously approved the warming center agreement, which was initially brought up by former city manager David Clyne in November.

The original proposal, submitted by association president Donn Wahl, stated that in exchange for an annual $12,000 payment from the city, the facility would be open November through February when Polk County activated warming centers.

“There’s a fair amount of costs associated with development fees, and those can’t be waived by the city,” Clyne said in November. “But we were talking about, is there some opportunity for the city to be supportive in other ways. Donn and I and our staff spent a little bit of time chatting about this and tied it into a very pressing need in our community and that’s our homeless issues.”

The new agreement allows members of the public to use the gymnasium as sleeping quarters, use of the kitchen, use of clean and sanitary restrooms and “hosting for guests and volunteers up to the maximum capacity as determined by the fire marshal.”

“Homelessness is an issue everywhere in Oregon, and Polk County is no exception,” said Tom Pessemier, city manager. “This agreement benefits the city by providing a consistent place for vulnerable people to go when the exposure-related risks are the greatest. Our city and police department believe that providing forward-looking services prevents greater issues from occurring and preventable tragedies from happening.”

The terms of the agreement are from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023, with annual automatic renewal after that until it is terminated.

The facility is to be available from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when Polk County Warming Centers are active.

According the document, the warming center at the Gate will operate “in accordance with the published procedures of the Polk County Warming Centers.”

The agreement also allows the city to use the facility for community events, forums, government meetings and training sessions.

Pessemier said he expects the city to use the facility in a way that is equitable for both partners.