INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — The cities of Independence and Monmouth are teaming up to help celebrate all the moms out there — The Great Mother’s Day Picnic.
“Traditionally, this would be a day spent taking Mom out, going to the beach, the movies, the spa, going shopping, taking her to her favorite local restaurant,” said Courtney Williams, Independence downtown manager. “Even though COVID-19 may alter the way we can celebrate, it doesn’t mean we can’t still honor one of the most important and influential people in our lives — our moms.”
Williams and Suzanne Dufner, Monmouth community development director, are reaching out to local businesses to find out what kind of specials they’re planning for Mother’s Day.
The cities are still building their roster of participating business, but so far have several lined up.
“So far, we have some awesome local businesses participating, including Brew Coffee and Tap House, Ovenbird Bakery, The Independent Ice Cream Shop, and Crush Wine Bar,” Williams said. “All have very cool and unique picnic packs to offer.”
Williams said they will be reaching out to florists, sweets shops and other businesses.
“We are also going to work on putting together a Mother’s Day Gift Giving Guide that will pull from products sold in M-I businesses,” she said.
In keeping with the social distancing order, Dufner and Williams are planning to celebrate virtually with their own families.
“The idea has inspired me to celebrate a ‘virtual picnic’ with my mom who lives in Utah,” Dufner said. “I’m planning to buy her a take-out meal from a local restaurant and chat with her on Zoom while our family enjoys a picnic pack from one of our local businesses here in Monmouth-Independence.”
Williams is hosting a family picnic with her mom and her husband’s mom, she said, as well as her and her husband’s sisters.
“(We’re) ordering them their favorite local take-out/sweet treat to be delivered,” she said. “What’s exciting is they don’t know about it yet, they just know that they’re blocking out two hours out of their afternoon on Mother’s Day for us to celebrate. Should be fun!”
Monmouth business owners who wish to participate can contact Suzanne Dufner at 503-751-0147 or sdufner@ci.monmouth.or.us.
Independence businesses owners can contact Courtney Williams 503-837-1195 or cwilliams@ci.independence.or.us.
