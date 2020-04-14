Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — How do you celebrate Easter during a pandemic?
Online church services and virtual gatherings on Zoom or Skype can offer some connection. But spotting brightly colored candy-filled Easter eggs online just isn’t the same.
The Grove Community Church couldn’t hold their annual Easter egg hunt at Riverview Park this year because of the “Stay Home, Save Lives,” order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Courtney Williams, Independence downtown manager, saw a news story about the Amity Fire District delivering eggs to families instead.
She shared the story with the folks at The Grove and they decided to do the same.
“It’s their baby,” Williams said. “This time all we can do is help with providing Easter eggs.”
The city contributed about 500 eggs, Williams said.
Lisa Stangier, member of The Grove, spearheaded the effort at the church.
People who wanted eggs delivered had to request the treats in advance.
“We were really bummed that we weren’t going to be able to do the hunt,” Stangier said. “It’s a really fun outreach that we do for our community. I love the kids, love interacting with parents. It’s so much fun.”
Williams called Pastor Andy Johnson and he called Stangier.
Saturday morning, 101 families received 25 eggs each.
Stangier and church member Amanda Vanderschuer prepared most of the eggs.
“We wore gloves the whole time,” Stangier said. “I made cloth masks for my husband and myself. All the candy is pre-wrapped. Amanda and I stayed our six-foot distance from each other. We were really practicing the social distancing and the cleaning.”
There was not co-mingling among the six groups that did deliveries on Saturday, Stangier said. Families went out together.
“People who lived in areas where there was no yard just asked to be put on their porch,” Stangier said.
Vanderschuer got to hide the eggs for everyone on her list.
Her husband Richard drove her to each location, where she hopped out and hid the treats.
“To find a way to bless the community has been difficult when you can’t see them face-to-face,” Johnson said.
