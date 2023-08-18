Richard Bunse, a Monmouth artist whose disability has put him in a wheelchair, sits in the shade at Marr Park at the west end of Jackson Street, a block from his house.
“This is my favorite park,” he said. “It’s so quiet.”
He points at the accessible ramps and the swing set, which has one molded plastic seat with a safety harness for special needs children.
Bunse is not the only one to enjoy Monmouth’s public parks, some of which are known only to the neighbors who live nearby. While the Main Street’s splash pad and the dog park and the skate park on Monmouth Avenue get the most visits, according to Russ Cooper, Monmouth’s Public Works Director, the paths, monkey bars and climbing structures in its ten neighborhood parks await visitors of all ages and abilities.
In addition to picnicking, playing and just relaxing, four of Monmouth’s park facilities – The gazebos and shelters at Main Street Park, Madrona and Gentle Woods parks and the Main Street amphitheater -- are also available to rent for weddings, family reunions, plays, concerts and other gatherings. While the rental doesn’t allow exclusive access to the entire park, rentals allow folks to celebrate or perform in a facility maintained by Monmouth crews.
The continuing development of Monmouth’s park space is no accident. Cooper said Monmouth’s parks are guided by a citizen Parks and Recreation Committee and a plan developed with input from Monmouth citizens. The Monmouth Parks Master Plan’s 176 pages lay out future park properties to accommodate the city’s growing population. Plans call for more than $10 million to improve, purchase and maintain Monmouth parks through 2030, depending on resources. Half that amount is designated for new park purchases.
Who pays for the parks? In the past, developers were required to set aside a percentage of land on which the city created and maintained a park. Many of the city’s neighborhood parks were created under this process. Today, the process is still supported by developers through System Development Fees, but the city’s long-range plan now drives park creation, expansion and maintenance.
At Marr Park, Cooper spreads out the plan that includes fold out maps. One of these maps the distance Monmouth residents might have to walk to their nearest park. Based on data in that map, southwest and northeast Monmouth may be next in line for new parks, although no specific land has been purchased, Cooper said.
Long-range planning also allows the city to work with partners on park projects ranging from interpretive plaques planned for the wetland boardwalk north in the new Monmouth Recreational Park, to the potential pickleball courts nearby in the old skate park. With a clear plan, partners can join in support for those projects. Its most recent Monmouth Recreational Park project, for example, attracted local, state and federal funds to support the improvements. In addition to the above-mentioned additions, improvements to that park within the next 18 months will include a gazebo, improved parking, pathways to the dog park, the ballfield, and to the adjacent neighborhood, new restrooms, and additional trees.
The plan has been based on wide citizen input collected since 2019. In the latest survey for the parks plan, 85 percent of the 269 respondents said they visit a Monmouth park at least once a month. Rising rentals of the park facilities reflect their popularity. Already in 2023, the number of rentals (158 as of August) promised to exceed last year’s 160 rentals.
A few hours before Bunse wheeled over to Marr Park, Cooper pointed to the park’s swing set with the accessible seat as a reminder that residents continue to help improving their city parks. The special seat was installed thanks to a donation from a resident, Cooper said. Recently, residents raised thousands of dollars for the new skate park, according to reports. Residents can also help by organizing park activities in 2024. Small grants are available for residents.
Call for information about rentals and grants at 503-838-0722, or visit the City Departments/Parks and Recreation tab on Monmouth’s city website, www.ci.monmouth.or.us.
Monmouth Parks Guide
Where are the parks and what’s in their futures? Following is a guide to all 10 of Monmouth’s current city parks. Listed in addition is the proposed future development of each park, as listed in the Monmouth Park Master Plan.
Gentle Woods Park, 600 Olive Way, just east of Highway 99W, on Ash Creek. Pavilion, picnic tables, trails, restrooms. Plan proposes future improvements to playground, pathways, restrooms, picnic shelter, bridges, landscaping. The plans also allots funds in 2025 to review improvements to the western side of the park, now undeveloped.
Madrona Park, 1521 Madrona Street East, restrooms, picnic shelter, playground, pathways, arboretum. The newest Monmouth park, plan proposes future improvements to natural area and drainage, pathways, fitness stations, sports field and playground improvements.
Main Street Park, 120 Main Street, is home to many downtown activities at the outdoor amphitheater, splash pad fountain, gazebo, picnic tables, playground, restrooms, bike repair station and shade trees. Proposed future improvements will remove and replace damaged trees.
Cherry Lane Park, 498 Ackerman Street West is a small neighborhood park that includes a playground, picnic tables, a lawn and shade trees. Madrona Park, 1521 Madrona Street E, restrooms, picnic shelter, playground, pathways, arboretum. The newest Monmouth park, plan proposes improvements to natural area and drainage, pathways, fitness stations, sports field and playground improvements include ADA picnic tables and benches, and paved pathways.
La Mesa Park, 1059 Bentley Street East, a “mini” park surrounded by homes, includes a playground, basketball hoop, picnic table and bench.
Marr Park, 799 Jackson Street West, a “mini” park on the edge of a farmed field – playground, horse-shoe pits, picnic table. Plan proposes to continue ADA improvements to paths and equipment.
Monmouth Recreational Park, 401 Hogan Road, at Monmouth Street. This large complex has two baseball fields, tennis courts, a dog park, skate park, and restrooms. The plan proposes to add boardwalk and wetland interpretive path, and pickleball, expand parking and pathways among other improvements.
Southgate Park, 501 Southgate Drive South, a “mini” park on the south side of town just east of Highway 99W – Picnic table, playground, basketball hoop and shade trees. The plan proposes to expand the basketball court, replace playground equipment, add a small picnic shelter and tables among other improvements.
Whitesell Park, 300 Catherine Court, just north of Western Oregon University – playground equipment, picnic table, basketball hoop. The plan proposes to replace and improve playground area, and improve pathways.
Winegar Park, “Purple Park”, 589 Ecols Street North, is home to a seasonal tributary of Ash Creek, thus the boat-like climbing structure -- basketball hoop, shade trees, picnic table and benches. The plan proposes to improve access with a ramp to the playground.
A downloadable guide to the city parks is at www.ci.monmouth.or.us.
