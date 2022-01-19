DALLAS — It’s not every day that a woman is named a queen.
For Dallas resident Ann Redding, it was 40 years — and 158 pounds — in the making.
Redding is a long-time member of the Dallas chapter of TOPS (Take Pounds Off Sensibly), and during the pandemic, when more than a few people gained weight, she did the opposite. She joined TOPS the most recent time in 2006 — she had been in and out of the club since 1972 — weighing 333 pounds at the time. Her doctor-prescribed goal weight was 175 pounds.
She struggled with weight fluctuations until December of 2019, when the world was just learning of the virus that would become a pandemic.
“It was up and down constantly. I finally got serious and started really working in December of 2019,” Redding said. “That is when I really made up my mind that I was going to do it, and that’s when I really started doing it.”
Redding had taken a considerable amount of weight off after having gastric bypass surgery in 2009, only to watch it gradually come back. She said this time she was simply more determined, and with each little success, she vowed to keep going.
“I think a lot of it was my mindset says ‘You are going to do this,’” Redding recalled. “Each time I got down a little bit, I kept telling myself, you are not going back over that again.”
For a little extra motivation, she was elected leader of the Dallas TOPS club in 2019.
“I’m thinking, OK now I’m an example for all these ladies, so I really need to set that example and show them at it can be done,” Redding said. “So, I think that was a lot of it, the mindset.”
The onset of the pandemic gave Redding an opportunity to focus on her health and weight loss as the world slowed down due to pandemic.
“When everything came to halt in March of 2020, I thought, I’m going to do this. I was walking anywhere from an hour to two hours every morning and the way I did it, I had to journal,” Redding said. “I wrote everything down. As long as I wrote it down and stayed true myself, that’s what got me through this and got me to my goal.”
In September 2020, Redding achieved her goal weight. And for her efforts was named “Queen of Oregon” for TOPS, a designation given the woman who lost the most weight to achieve her goal. For that year, Redding 158-pound loss topped the list.
Redding said she was more than ready for the official weigh-in that marked her accomplishment.
“I finally reached my goal after off and on for 40 years. It was what I working for so I was ready for it. I knew it was coming because I was being very careful,” Redding said. “What did come as a surprise is when they notified me that I had lost more than anyone else within the state to reach my goal. Now those things became surprising to me.”
Redding’s “crowning” ceremony had to take place virtually, and more recently, she learned of yet another title her effort earned her: International Queen Runner Up.
TOPS has clubs nationwide and in Canada, and Redding had taken second place to a woman who lost 170 pounds to reach her goal. She was informed of that over a Zoom call with TOPS state leadership.
“That one I wasn’t expecting at all,” Redding said.
She attributes much of her success to the support and friendship she found in the Dallas TOPS club. TOPS is not a weight loss program in that it doesn’t have a formula for members to follow. Rather, members offer support and accountability to each other.
“They don’t have a specific way for you to lose weight. What we basically are is a support group. You lose the weight, whatever works for you, and we are here to support you,” Redding said. “We are a very supportive group. We sent out notes to each other, we call each other, we encourage each other. We tell people that even though they’ve gained a little bit, not to get discouraged, and they can actually do this. They know how it is done and we are just there to do whatever it takes to support them to get them to do what they need to do.”
Redding said her strategy was walking, journaling — and never banning any kind of food from her diet.
“A lot of it is portion control, if nothing else. You can’t tell yourself you can’t have something because as soon as you do, that’s what you are going to crave,” she said. “I’ve never limited myself on what I could eat. I limited how much, and I had to make sure that I wrote it down and what the calories were. If I wanted it that bad, I adjusted somewhere else so I could do that.”
She now has a habit of looking at labels in the grocery store, looking for calories and nutritional content.
All of the effort is shared with other TOPS participants at the club’s weekly meeting on Tuesdays. Part of the gathering is tracking individual progress, meaning the ultimate in accountability measures: the weigh-in.
“Myself, I’m so bad about it that I weigh in every single morning, so if I notice I’m up a little bit, then I’ve something to work for that day to get myself back to where I want to be,” Redding said.
Once she achieved her goal, Redding joined the ranks of KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly). She said those who have hit their target weight can celebrate, but not lose focus.
She has gained a little of the 158 pounds back, but said she has the TOPS club to help her lose it again.
“It’s just as hard to stay there as it was to get there. If I want to really keep myself there, I’ve still got to journal. I still have to write everything down and be aware of what I’m doing,” Redding said. “If I don’t take the time to be aware, it’s almost like I don’t care and I’m just going to eat whatever.”
“They are all right there supporting me. Telling me that ‘You’ve done it. You can do it again.’” Redding added. “It’s really special.”
Redding said that kind of support, whether its through TOPS or some other source, is as critical to success as finding the right combination of exercise and diet.
“I would say that No. 1 to find a support group like TOPS so you’ve got someone that’s going to be there to support you and help you out, and then it’s finding what works for you, and once you find what works for you that’s what you can stick with it,” Redding said. “Everybody’s different so it takes something different for everybody to get to where they need to go. The support was so important.”
