For the first time in two years, history literally came alive at the Polk County Museum during the return of its Family Day May 14.
Presented by the Polk County Historical Society and the Polk County Cultural Coalition, the event featured reenactors, demonstrations of lost hand-crafting arts from the pioneering days, music and the occasional boom of a cannon.
With help by the Northwest Civil War Council reenactors, the Second U.S. Artillery Unit, with a lone confederate soldier, from the Maryland Line, greeted families outside the museum for a “live” fire demonstration. The unit, with their commander talking tourists through each step of loading and priming process, fired a 12-pound Mountain Howitzer anti-personnel cannon.
Inside, the civilian members of the Maryland Line of reenactors, Tanya Little and Linda Steffen, were decked out in elaborate period accurate cotton dresses, seeming more appropriate these days for bed duvets. The duo was very excited to be back, after a hiatus thanks to the pandemic, able to describe life for women and children during the Civil War era.
“We’ve been coming here for 10 years. It’s really fun,” Little said, taking in all the historic displays in the upper floor at the Polk County Museum. “We don’t get as many people sometimes. Some years it’s been really busy, other years it’s like, ‘where is everybody?’”
Little and Steffen said they’re from Silverton, but the Northwest Civil War Council draws in reenactors from as far away as Portland, Lincoln City and Klamath Falls.
“This has been our family hobby for about 20 years. My son got us into it when he was in 8th grade. His teacher gave him an assignment. He could either go to a reenactment or he do this five-page report,” Little said. “Well, that wasn’t going to happen. So, we went to reenactment. He and I fell in love with it the moment we were there.”
“We spent the whole summer looking at different units to see where we would fit in,” Steffen added. “We chose the Maryland Line – it has infantry, calvary and artillery, and civilians all in the same group. So, it was a perfect fit for us.”
They said they especially love history and sharing their knowledge of the Civil War because it’s not what you hear in the history books.
“It’s way more involved that. History is written by the victors. So, we try to give both sides of the story,” Little said.
“Ironically, the American Civil War, the biggest thing to ever happen to the country, is studied more in foreign countries than it is here,” Steffen added. “They want to know how we did it. We were a country that was torn apart but came back together as one country. And nobody else has been able to do that in history.”
Scattered throughout the museum were other participants reenacting pieces of Oregon’s history. Greeting visitors inside the main entrance was Truman Price, of Monmouth, on the fiddle performing music from the Oregon Trail. He said the song “Gal I left Behind Me” was Oregon’s first-ever recorded folk song in writing.
Over in the side conference room of the museum were crafting activities and face painting booths. Ryker Ely, 6, of Dallas, got to make a hand-crafted doll from yarn reminiscent of the pioneer days with the help of Jolene Hall, the youth Services Librarian in Independence.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Ryker’s grandmother Valerie Ely said of family day. “Just to be able to see all the different demonstrations. The dolls they played with when they were young. Just wonderful. They’re having a great time.”
Around to the left of the grand stairway, Karen Lamb, of Dallas, set up her station, spinning yarn out of rabbit fur, from her Angora rabbit, Henry.
“Rabbit wool takes for me to fill up the bobbin, about 3 ounces of fiber,” Lamb said, aware of irony of spinning on a wheel rabbit wool rather than from her namesake. “I make scarves. I use about five ounces per scarf. One shedding of a rabbit I can get one short, or one narrow, scarf. Angora blends really well with wool and other fibers.”
However, her demonstration was unknowingly sabotaged by one of her supply sources. Her house bunny, Bonnie, chewed through the leather shoelace to the spinning wheel, an upright Kromski Mazurka.
Lamb wanted to dispel rumors regarding the harvesting of the wool from her rabbits.
“One thing I want to make clear - it doesn’t hurt the rabbit. One guy swears he hears it screaming,” Lamb said.
Keep an eye out on the Polk County Museum’s Facebook page for more upcoming attractions sure to bring more of Oregon history to life.
