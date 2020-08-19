Trammart News Service for the Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Due to patchy internet service and the relative isolation at her home in Kings Valley, Central High School sophomore Cassandra Ainsworth discovered a character that helped her clinch the top grade in her English class, when her teacher asked students to write an essay comparing themselves to someone fictional.

She chose Anthony DiNozzo, who can’t be found in any search of classical literature. Ainsworth, like so many during the pandemic, happened upon him while watching some fairly old episodic television, which she viewed with her parents. “We all watch NCIS now,” she explained, referring to the long-running series about U.S. Naval investigators that began in 2003.

When her teacher, Ben Gorman, made the assignment Ainsworth knew that “Tony” from the TV show — a guy who’s always trying to please his boss, makes corny jokes and is lovable despite his flaws — was someone with whom she truly identified. Asked why she considers herself like him, she said she always wants to please her parents and tries to inject a little humor into every situation she can. Her humor is paying off – the internet remains problematic.

As youths like Ainsworth transition to “distance learning,” the new normal for Central School District in the pandemic, some students struggle — interruptions in internet service like those in the Ainsworth household can be one of the challenges. In fact, it’s a fairly frequent occurrence for those who live in a more rural parts of Polk County, explained Ainsworth’s dad, Jeremy.

Videos freeze during Zoom meetings; online access slows or shuts down.

However, the losses from switching to internet-based education aren’t limited to technological problems.

“This is isolating to kids who are in formative years, when there is a lot of interpersonal development,” he observed.

Separating adolescents from peers could have effects that aren’t yet recognized, he suggested. They’re missing out on ordinary, everyday teenage events, from chatting with friends at school to participating in extracurricular activities, like job-shadowing to learn about different professions, he said.

Central School District has done a good job of trying to fill in the gaps where internet is unavailable, but it has been a rocky transition just the same, according to interviews with district educators. What’s the impact of an online “virtual learning academy”?

Significant differences in pupil support for learning were present before COVID-19, but now new strategies are needed to address them — some students lost the engagement they may require, such as hands-on lessons, according to a recent investigation by the RAND Corporation, a policy think tank that surveyed nationally representative samples from K-12 public schools this past spring.

Measures such as distance learning are considered a necessary alternative in this pandemic, but it isn’t simply academics that suffer when the switch is made to more computer-based education, in the opinion of some parents. From the loss of team sports to the lack of hallway interaction, “for kids, it’s like when adults lose their jobs,” said Shane Cyphers, a counselor at Central High School (CHS).

And, for youth, the absence of these daily routines with peers isn’t just a hardship — it comes at a time when they are finding their way to adult identities. For those who already were facing emotional challenges and needed the stability of school, “this just exacerbates it,” he said.

“It’s certainly not what’s best for kids,” said Gorman, a CHS language arts teacher. “But it’s the only way to keep them safe, and that is our highest priority.”

Gorman said students like Ainsworth, and his own son Noah, also a CHS student, like to dive into books. They’re able to flourish in this new learning environment, Gorman explained. But for students who need in-person interactions, “this has been incredibly difficult,” he acknowledged.

And, as a teacher, the loss of personal contact creates challenges in ways he couldn’t have predicted — gone are the visual and auditory cues that enabled him to stay attuned to students. Even silence on the part of a student in his classroom could be a tip-off, he said. “Maybe you’d see someone being really quiet, looking at the ground, and you’d know something was wrong that day,” he said.

Gorman doesn’t believe the much-discussed hybrid model would be better.

“We falsely compare the traumas our kids may face at home to the safety some felt at school before. But this would not be normal school. I’d be standing 12 feet away from some of my students and wearing a mask. And imagine if some of their teachers or peers got sick and died. It would just be a different kind of trauma,” he said.

To connect students to online learning programs, Chromebooks were issued by Central School District. A grant of nearly $240,000 from Oregon Business — initially announced by MINET with the city of Independence as the fiscal sponsor — aims to implement municipal broadband to those who need it. Last year, in an effort to do just that, the district provided “hotspot” units on buses — transportable hubs that provide wireless internet service to users who live within range of them or drive and walk to a destination where the system can be accessed.

Polk County, like many other counties with small cities and large agricultural zones, has areas without internet connection. In survey results published last year, the Polk County Board of Commissioners determined that many of these locations largely are in hilly regions, from Prospect Hill by Independence to the rolling landscape near Pedee. Working to provide internet connection to help fill in this rural divide now is a goal, noted Commissioner Craig Pope, who helped initiate the survey. It showed that more than 25% who responded had service below standard internet access, in terms of speed and function, and almost 90% were well below the federal definition of broadband service. “I’ve been working on this for nine years,” Pope said. “We specifically wanted to know where the weakest spots are, and we found them.”

It turns out that lack of internet access occurs largely in two ways: spotty connectivity or none at all. By working with entrepreneurial providers, like Alyrica Networks in Benton County and Salem-based Adaptive Broadband, some outlying areas have been provided with a connection that was presumed to be highly unlikely. In one case, for example, a family with two teenagers in the hills outside West Salem — where secure reliable internet access wasn’t thought possible — found themselves in a critical need for it during the onset of the pandemic. Adaptive Broadband, through creative engineering, was able to utilize some of the existing technology in the area and now the family has it, Pope said.

Pope added that the situation is one that “the market could fix over time, but government intervention can expedite this,” he said. As a result, the county is expecting to use about a $1 million of CARES Act money to get Wi-Fi throughout the county where it is needed, he said.

For CHS student Ainsworth, reliance on a keyboard is complicated by the fact that she broke her ring finger practicing softball, determined to keep up her skill as an outfielder in the sport she loves. But it hasn’t stopped her. She’s staying active mentally — reading the iconic young adult novel The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin and writing daily entries in her journal.

The two habits — physical activity combined with mental stimulation — offer a successful way to cope with this stressful time, according to the research. However, staying connected to others online is essential, too, said Peter DeWitt EdD, whose popular syndicated blog “Finding Common Ground” has been addressing education in the pandemic.

A recent poll that he conducted — answered by more than 100 students in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — shows they all want the same thing, to be able to converse with others. In a recent podcast, he summed it up in three words: “Dialogue is good.”

Whether it is a Zoom meeting or a chat room, “Students learn better when they engage in dialogue with other students,” he said.