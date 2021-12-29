INDEPENDENCE — This fall change kept crashing down on the town that residents affectionately call “Indy,” even as its citizens continued to anticipate returning to a more normal way of life.
There was the recent and unexpected departure of the city manager, after an enthusiastic endorsement of his performance by the city council only a year ago. There was the jarring dip in downtown tourism, despite a serene and sunny summer. There was autumn’s delta-COVID surge, followed by the announcement that another one, omicron, is on the way.
However, through it all, the people who call Independence home kept moving into the future, even as uncertainty about it seemed to unfold. The police chief stepped into the temporary role of city manager. The city held a winter market — and arranged for a business-generating gift card. Holiday hugs were replaced by elbow bumps, once again, as a new COVID variant arrived.
Asked his views on 2022, a year he will serve as head of the city for at least the first part of it, Police Chief Robert Mason said: “I feel very optimistic about the future of Independence.”
After all, he is surrounded by great people, he observed.
There is widespread agreement with Mason’s assertion, in opinions expressed up and down Main Street. However, outside factors make predictions about the months ahead far from upbeat.
“The Mid-Willamette Valley economy continues to show strains on economic employment and growth” were the opening words in a review of 2021 published recently by the Mid-Willamette Community Development Partnership, which serves as the economic district for Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties.
Another report this past week showed a serious downturn in Mid-Willamette Valley tourism, a primary goal of Independence. For Polk and Marion counties, tourism revenue from travel plunged to less than half of what it was just prior to COVID, a sum of about $638 million in 2019, according to Travel Salem, a nonprofit organization that contracts with other agencies to collect data on visitor activity and tourism dollars.
Unlike 2020, consumers seemed to be saving more and spending less this past year, confirmed Nicki Marazzani, executive director of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce. The focus for some seems to be making sure there’s “money in the bank,” she said.
Additionally, several owners of local food-service businesses said they’re likely to raise prices under the pressure of what one described as “grocery cost inflation.”
“I think inflation is a huge concern for everyone right now,” Marazzani said, noting significant increases in the cost of food and supplies have been occurring over the past 12-to-18 months.
Small businesses may not be able to compete with some of the online pricing, but local stores provide “the human touch,” she pointed out.
“Any day of the week, you can visit a store in Independence or Monmouth and be greeted by staff and customers,” Marazzani said.
So, as the annual calendar moves forward, making 2021 history, the year ahead appears to be starting off with a search for solutions. What is the answer for local restaurants and shops serving baked goods?
“Getting people into these locations is No. 1 and, as a community, we have to support them,” Marazzani said. “Knowing that even buying something little, a gift card, something to go, it all adds up for the business — nothing is too small.”
This past November, Independence took that personal touch to a new level, by having the city’s first Glow Holiday Market. The outdoor marketplace enabled business owners, including some who are largely home-based, to take their products to a series of tents, festively strung with lights, in the plaza at Riverview Park.
“We’ve heard lots of positive feedback from both community members and our small-business owners, and we plan to bring it back again next year,” said Courtney Williams, the city’s downtown manager.
Ashley Rice, owner of the tailoring and upholstery business Ashley Sews, said her hand-crafted items sold well at the holiday market. However, it would help next year if the city could find ways to attract more potential customers, possibly with food carts, added entertainment and, “more vendors, for sure,” she stated.
Independence also kicked off a new e-gift card program a couple of months ago. Launched shortly before Small Business Saturday, the digital gift card is called The Polk County Community Card, and it can be used at participating businesses across Polk County — Independence, Monmouth and Dallas all signed on to be part of the project.
Termed the “gift that keeps on giving” because the online card can be used any time, more than 75 of them have been purchased, according to Williams.
Some Independence merchants said they haven’t seen any show up yet. Williams affirmed that only a few have been redeemed.
“We believe (this) is because many will be gifting them as Christmas presents,” Williams said during the pre-holiday week.
The e-cards also will be heavily promoted during January, she said.
“This e-gift card program is here to stay with no end date as of right now,” she added. (The e-card website can be accessed on the city’s Facebook page.)
As the new year begins, the hunt for a new city manager is destined to become more intense. An Oregon-based search firm, WBCP Inc. of Gold Hill, was selected at the last city council meeting to conduct the search for candidates; It is doing so on a 12-week timeline.
Only two such headhunting companies had competed for the job of finding a new city manager. The city’s human resources manager, Amanda Christensen, said that’s surprising compared with the last time, when Tom Pessemier was chosen for the position about three years ago.
“Before, we had gotten six or seven responses, but unfortunately they are very busy,” Christensen explained to the city councilors, noting that there are currently nine vacancies of city managers across the state. “Most cities looking for a city manager only got one response.”
WBCP was chosen after representatives of both firms gave in-person presentations to the city council at a specially scheduled session in late December. Prior to the appearances at that meeting, some councilors said they wanted to avoid any political aspects in seeking to fill the spot.
“I am very interested in a well-rounded, even-keeled city manager,” said Councilor Sarah Jobe.
Councilors Marilyn Morton and Tom Takacs noted that WBCP had done a large part of its recruiting and placement in California. This effort shouldn’t involve a “California mindset,” Morton said. “I am particularly particular about being addressed individually as a city that is unique.”
Meanwhile, the interim city manager is settling into his new job but looking forward to his replacement’s arrival.
“In my short time as interim city manager I have had opportunities to work together with our amazing staff and surrounding government partners to further the service to this community,” Mason said. “And I plan to continue that forward momentum while our new city manager is selected.”
