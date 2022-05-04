Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – Right on Main Street. That was Donna Naggi’s answer when someone asked her where she found cultural outlets after relocating last summer to the small town of Independence, following years of big-city life.
Without missing a beat, Naggi ticked off the venues in Independence’s downtown. Within a short stroll, she said, there’s an art gallery, a bookstore, a music shop. And now, right around a corner, stands a new museum.
To the assertion that her move meant forfeiting “metro” activities – she and her husband had lived in Boise and Portland – Naggi offers a blunt, short answer: “Not true.”
And all it takes to confirm Naggi’s assessment is a two-block walk around Independence, a town that only recently reached a population of 10,000.
At Second Chance Books, co-owner Dina Carter said it’s not unusual to hear “so glad you’re here” when someone enters, even though the bookstore has withstood quite the test of time – it was founded in 1993.
However, customers “are just happy to see there’s a bookstore here,” Carter said, adding that out-of-town visitors often seem surprised by it. “There aren’t too many of us bookstores left,” Carter observed.
The well-tended aisles are filled with books found nowhere else in Polk County except possibly on a library shelf, from scholarly tomes to children’s literature, from nature collections to fictional potboilers.
Next to the bookstore is Musical Independence, where on a sunny Saturday the sound of guitar strings being strummed may be heard through the open door. This is where proprietor Nathan Junior, a musician with the band “The Lucky Pluckers,” teaches lessons to children from the community. The chords of beginner songs often can be heard softly playing inside from the sidewalk.
Just down the block is the one-of-a-kind River Gallery, a place that for more than two decades has housed new and often highly variable artwork, from eclectic fine to folk art.
About 70 artists now participate, according to local artist Pam Serra-Wenz, who handles the gallery’s marketing. She currently has one of her own creations, the mosaic of a quail, on display there.
“We just happen to be across the street from the park,” Serra-Wenz added – a good location to attract those stopping by the historic downtown.
The park referenced by Serra-Wenz, Riverview, has an artistic vibe all its own, noted veterinarian Bob Archer, who started the Ash Creek Animal Clinic on Main Street with his wife Laura many years ago. “All I really need to do to find an outdoor museum is to look over there,” he said.
The brick pillars on the plaza of Riverview Park showcase local history; They’re affixed with photos and text that describe the area in earlier times, from the Kalapuya people to hops-harvesting migrants.
The pillars also serve as a backdrop for the Riverview Farmers’ Market there, which usually draws a master wood worker and a glass crafter, among other vendors. Last Saturday, middle-school artisan Mica sold hand-made jewelry at the market assisted by her mother, Breeann Flesch.
Nearby, a block party was being held for residents to celebrate the official opening of the Heritage Museum at its new location, a recently remodeled building at the corner of C and Second streets – a move from a multi-level historic church that’s been in the making for more than a year.
A crowd of about a hundred attendees politely cheered, enthusiastically clapped and intently listened as the museum’s manager, Natascha Adams, thanked the cadre of people who made the new and refurbished site possible.
Also on hand was Mayor John McArdle, who led a dramatic countdown – “Five-Four-Three-Two-One!” -- to the official door-opening. Festive tents for the occasion ranged from one for the Ash Creek Arts Center, another downtown spot that offers art instruction for youth, to a booth with local author Ricardo Rivera, who wrote the autobiography “Escape From the Magic Valley.”
The book recounts Rivera’s hard-scrabble youth, but it has a happy ending. Rivera eventually found his true home in Independence.
So, if it seems that culture in Independence is part of the culture of Independence, that’s just how newcomer Donna Naggi might describe it. Over a cup of coffee recently at the Ovenbird Bakery on Main Street, she advised that it wasn’t far from where she was sitting. “All you have to do to find it is just look around,” Naggi said.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
