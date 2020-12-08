Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — As Christmas season ramps up in December, ‘tis the season for giving — and Grinch-like taking.

The Dallas Police Department is recommending residents take precautions when receiving deliveries after a local thief was caught stealing packages off front porches in Dallas neighborhoods last week.

Around 9:15 a.m. Nov. 29, Dallas Police Officer Jane Burke responded to a report of a theft, where about an hour prior, the victim had two packages stolen from her front porch.

According to Britneigh Hammill, Police Community Liaison, the suspect, later identified as Andrew Bissonnette, was observed on the victim’s surveillance recording running from a parked vehicle in front of the home, removing the two packages from the front porch, running back to the car and leaving the area.

Hammill said Bissonnette was identified by other Dallas officers because of clothing similarities based on previous and recent encounters.

At around 10:55 a.m. Nov. 30, Burke took another report of a package theft which occurred on Oct. 29. Hammill said surveillance video showed a person who appeared to be Bissonnette, taking the package from another front porch.

Burke later contacted Bissonette and issued a criminal citation to appear for third-degree theft.

“Surveillance systems have frequently helped officers develop leads and bring investigations to successful conclusions,” Hammill said. “The Surveillance Cameras Registration and Mapping (SCRAM) program provides an opportunity for residents and business owners to help officers solve local crimes with the help of video surveillance cameras. Working with the Dallas community to deter crime and promote public safety is the goal of this program.”

To register your camera, go to https://bit.ly/3lyXSgB.

Hammill also recommended other tips to help prevent package theft:

­Schedule delivers to arrive when you are home.

Have a trusted neighbor or family member who lives close by pick up your package for you.

If you can invest in a security camera, installing them on your front porch is useful.

Add special instructions to your deliveries and get updates via text on your package.