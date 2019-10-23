The third annual 30-day food drive challenge started Oct. 21.

Independence and Monmouth businesses and organizations are being issued a friendly 30-day challenge to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations to help the Ella Curran Food Bank stock their shelves before the holidays.

“There’s a growing need, so the earlier we can collect the food, the better the food bank will be prepared to get food to the families during the holidays,” said Kate Schwarlzer, of Indy Commons.

Schwarlzer is organizing the challenge, which ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The winner will be announced at the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Thirsty Thursday event on Nov. 21 at Indy Commons.

The public is welcome to attend.

So far there are eight teams registered, but more may sign up by contacting kate@indycommons.com or 503-930-4840.

Items and cash may be dropped off at the following locations:

Indy Commons, 278 S Main St, Independence

Monmouth Police Department, 450 Pacific Hwy W, Monmouth

Jenny Renner-Alatorre - State Farm Agent, 1697 Monmouth St., Ste. 1, Independence

PCL - Partnerships in Community Living, Inc., 480 Main St. E., Monmouth

Independence Police Department, 555 S. Main St., Independence,

Marquis Spa, 596 Hoffman Rd., Independence

Independence State Airport/Starduster Cafe Inc., 4705 Airport Rd, Independence

Central Lions Club of Monmouth and Independence Oregon, 461 High St. N., Monmouth