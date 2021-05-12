Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Tax Office reminds taxpayers who pay their property taxes in trimester payments that the third installment is due by May 17.

Payments may be placed in the secure tax payment drop box located at the north end of the Jefferson Street parking lot.

Payments can also be mailed or paid at the Tax Office inside the Polk County Court House.

Payments that are mailed must bear the May 17 postmark to avoid interest.

Credit Card and e-Check payments may be made online or by phone.

Call toll free 1-866-215-1835 or go online: www.co.polk.or.us, select Online Services, then Tax Services.

There is a 2.49% convenience fee on credit/debit transactions, or payment by e-check is $2.