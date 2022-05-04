The Polk County Tax Office reminds taxpayers who pay their property taxes in trimester payments that the third installment is due by Monday, May 16.
Payments may be mailed, paid online, by phone, or in person at the Polk County Tax Office. There is also a secure tax payment drop box in the parking lot on the Jefferson Street side of the Courthouse. It is located on the north end of the parking lot and is the first of two drop boxes.
Credit, debit card and e-Check payments may be made online or by phone. Call toll free 1-866-215-1835 or go to www.co.polk.or.us, select Online Services, then Tax Services. There is a 2.49% convenience fee on credit/debit transactions, or payment by e-Check is $2. Payments that are mailed must bear the May 16 postmark to avoid interest.
